Oscar-Shortlisted Anora Stars To Join Joe Manganiello, Gloria Gaynor, And Andrea Martin At Children Of Armenia Fund Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will host its largest fundraiser of the year, its 21st Annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

COAF 21st Annual Holiday Gala gathers an all-star lineup including Anora stars, Joe Manganiello, Gloria Gaynor and Andrea Martin to help drive transformative change in rural Armenia.

The second COAF Center, the innovative Armavir hub will follow in the steps of our SMART Center in Lori, increasing access to a creative and inspiring curriculum.

COAF 21st Annual Holiday Gala Gathers All-Star Lineup to Drive Transformative Change in Rural Armenia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will host its largest fundraiser of the year with its 21st Annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. The evening will celebrate over two decades of COAF's transformative work in the villages of rural Armenia.The event will feature a distinguished lineup, including acclaimed actor and COAF Board Member Joe Manganiello, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Andrea Martin, and a headline performance by two-time Grammy-winning singer Gloria Gaynor.Armenian stars Vache Tovmasyan and Karren Karagulian, will join to be honored with the Cultural Advocacy Award. The two actors are being celebrated for their roles in Anora, this year's Palme d'Or winner at Cannes and a frontrunner for the Oscar for Best Picture. COAF board members Shaké and Vahe Nahapetian will also be honored with the 2024 Save A Generation Award for their years of unwavering support and dedication to COAF's mission.Since its founding in 2003, COAF has impacted over 100,000 people across 80+ communities in Armenia, advancing education, healthcare, social services, and economic development. Highlights from the past year include:- New School in Debed Village: Construction of a primary school aimed at improving the overall well-being for students and teachers.- Healthcare Pilot Program: COAF launched a new health clinic in Lori, collaborating with the Armenian Ministry of Health to pilot national reforms in primary care.- Youredjian Child and Family Care Center: This newly established center in Armavir offers early childhood education, speech therapy, psychological support, and access to social workers.- Award-Winning English Textbooks: COAF published English textbooks recognized for excellence by the Armenian government, now distributed in schools across the country.- Groundbreaking for New SMART Center: This Armavir learning hub will follow in the steps of our SMART Center in Lori, increasing access to a creative and inspiring curriculum.This year's proceeds will support COAF's ongoing programs and ambitious new initiatives, including the expansion of its SMART Centers. COAF currently operates a modern learning center in Lori that serves 1,600 children each week, with three additional centers in development, including a new campus in Armavir already under construction.Readers can support this vital work by contributing at coaf/donations . For inquiries about sponsorships and gifts, contact Haig Boyadjian at ....

Mark Gargarian

Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)

+1 212-994-8234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.