Musk ridicules son of Soros’ pandemic allegation

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has mocked a statement made by Alex Soros, the son of billionaire financier George Soros, who warned that Americans would be "screwed" if another pandemic occurred. The comment appeared to criticize Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a key figure in Donald Trump’s health policy plans. Alex Soros, who took control of his father’s business and philanthropic empire last year, suggested that RFK Jr.’s plans for U.S. health agencies could weaken the response to future pandemics.



In response, Musk, a close ally, dismissed the statement with the word “*scamdemic*” on social media, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and the conspiracy theories surrounding it. RFK Jr., known for his anti-vaccine stance, has been vocal about his opposition to public health measures such as lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations, claiming they were more about power consolidation than public safety.



Musk has also criticized the global response to the pandemic, suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine could be more harmful than the virus itself if given to the entire population. Musk, while vaccinated, has questioned government actions throughout the pandemic.



Alex Soros, who chairs the Open Society Foundations and is a prominent Democratic Party donor, has made headlines for his political influence, while Musk has been referred to as the "George Soros of the Right" due to his significant financial backing of Trump’s campaign. Musk has often criticized George Soros, accusing him of attempting to undermine Western civilization.

