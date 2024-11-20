PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric to Expand Footprint in Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 19th November 2024: PURE EV, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC, a subsidiary of Clarion Investment LLC. This collaboration aims to enhance the distribution and sales of electric motorcycles and bring sustainable mobility options to consumers across the Middle East and African regions.



PURE EV will supply Arva Electric with an initial batch of 50,000 units of its flagship models - the ecoDryft and eTryst X over the next couple of years. Following this initial phase, the supply is expected to increase to 60,000 units annually, solidifying PURE EV's presence in these emerging markets.

Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV said, “Our commitment to innovation and user experience ensures that we provide market-ready offerings and meet the growing demand for electric mobility solutions. This partnership not only aims to enhance sales but also to foster sustainable mobility solutions in regions where electric motorcycles are rapidly gaining traction, marking a significant step towards expanding our footprint in Middle East and African markets. By leveraging our strengths and capabilities together with Arva Electric, we are poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle landscape globally.”

Mr. Aniyan Kutty, Managing Director, Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC said, “We are pleased to partner with PURE EV, as their expertise in R&D and cutting-edge technology helps in building efficient and reliable 2W products. Both the companies are committed to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions with an aim to reduce carbon emissions and support environmental sustainability in these regions.”

The UAE electric two-wheeler (E2W) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 29.97 million in 2023 to USD 60.19 million in 2031. The demand for the UAE electric two-wheeler market is expected to rise owing to the easy accessibility of electric motorcycles, rising prices of gasoline products, and increasing efficiency of vehicles compared to traditional vehicles.

All intellectual property rights related to the motorcycles will be maintained by PURE EV for the protection of proprietary technologies as they expand their market penetration. Notably, PURE EV motorcycles are regarded as only Indian electric motorcycles to be homologated in the Middle East after due approvals for operation. The government also plans to offer different incentives and subsidies for purchasing and selling electric vehicles.

In addition to supplying motorcycles, PURE EV will serve as a strategic technology partner to Arva Electric, providing expertise and support throughout the distribution process.







