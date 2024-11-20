Qatar Elected To Drafting Committee For Conference To Adopt Design Law Treaty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar has been elected a member of the drafting committee for the to adopt the Design Law Treaty (DLT) of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), being held in Riyadh from November 11 to 22, in collaboration with WIPO.

Qatar has been elected through Director of Qatar's Office to the World Trade Organization and other economic organisations in Geneva, Ahmed Essa Al Sulaiti.

Adopting this election underscores Qatar's preeminent standing on the global stage, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The statement affirmed that electing Qatar as a member of the drafting committee is part of Qatar's unwavering efforts to promote its effective role in formulating international agreements that aim to develop the global legal framework in economic and commercial fields, embodying Qatar's commitment to reinforcing international cooperation on a range of economic issues, while strengthening its presence on the global stage.

The drafting committee consists of 17 elected members and two ex-officio members. It is elected from among the delegations participating in the conference to prepare draft texts and lend advice on their formulation, in addition to reviewing and coordinating all texts prior to submitting them to the relevant main committees for final approval.

The diplomatic conference is the final stage of negotiations related to the treaty, which aims to streamline the procedures for protecting and registering industrial designs globally by harmonising and coordinating the registration process requirements.