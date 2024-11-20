National Cyber Drill 2024 To Involve 1,600 Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Security Agency (NCSA) has announced the launch of the eleventh edition of the National Cyber Drill, titled“Zero-Day Survival” which will run from November 17 to 28, 2024, bringing together over 170 critical entities from across the nation.

The announcement was made at a press yesterday.

The 2024 edition of the National Cyber Drill aims to assess the readiness of participating entities in responding to zero-day vulnerabilities, which are considered unknown security gaps that attackers exploit before they are identified or patched. In addition, the drill will test preparedness across three core pillars of cybersecurity readiness: the human element, technological resilience, and operational capability.

Khaled Al Hashimi, Director of National Cyber Enablement and Excellence Affairs at NCSA, said,“Since their inception as a pioneering initiative in 2013, the National Cyber Drills have become an essential annual exercise. They play a vital role in identifying vulnerabilities, enhancing response and recovery strategies, and ultimately safeguarding national stability.” Al Hashemi emphasised that these drills are a key measure of institutional and individual readiness to combat cyber security risks. They contribute to strengthening economic and organisational growth while enhancing human capabilities, aligning with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mohammed Al Mannai, Director of National Cyber Program Delivery Department, said this year's drill will involve more than 1,600 participants from 12 different sectors. For the first time, entities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will join, alongside local cyber security service providers and students competing in the“Capture the Flag” exercise.

Al Mannai elaborated on four tailored scenarios crafted for this year's drill. Each scenario aligns with the unique roles and responsibilities of the entities involved. The first scenario targets local entities, the second engages student participants, the third provides a highly advanced scenario to test cyber security service providers who offer services that organisations rely on, while the fourth is specifically designed for GCC participants.

Through the National Cyber Drill, NCSA aims to strengthen cyber capabilities of critical entities, enhancing their cyber efficiency by identifying vulnerabilities and fortifying defenses. The agency's teams will conduct in-depth assessments of all participants, analyse results, and deliver comprehensive support to strengthen resilience, contributing to the development of the national cybersecurity system.