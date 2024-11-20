Qatar Airways Cargo, Maskargo In Strategic Partnership To Enhance Global Connectivity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, the world's leading air cargo carrier, has announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with MASkargo, the cargo airline and subsidiary of Malaysia Group.

This partnership, inaugurated yesterday by Qatar Airways Cargo's Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch, and MASkargo's Chief Executive, Mark Jason Thomas, marks a significant milestone in enhancing global cargo connectivity and operational efficiency. The collaboration, which officially began on October 1, 2024, has already seen the successful movement of approximately 2,400 tonnes of cargo, including over 600 tonnes of perishables and 130 tonnes of pharmaceuticals.

Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777 flights now fly from Doha to Kuala Lumpur twice a week, increasing weekly cargo capacity by over 200 tonnes. The strategic partnership will further solidify connectivity and efficiency to Sydney and Melbourne with MASkargo Airbus A330 freighters carrying more than 75 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to these cities, with a swift connection time of just 8 hours in Kuala Lumpur. The strategic hubs at Hamad International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will play a pivotal role, providing seamless connections and state-of-the-art handling facilities.

Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, Mark Drusch, said:“As the world's leading global air cargo carrier, this partnership with MASkargo is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored solutions while expanding our global network through sponsorships.

“By combining our strengths, we are able to offer our customers enhanced connectivity and efficiency, ensuring their products reach global markets in optimal condition. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and remain committed to setting the standard for excellence in the air cargo industry.”

MASkargo Chief Executive Officer, Mark Jason Thomas, added:“Today marks an exciting step forward for MASkargo as we join forces with Qatar Airways Cargo to create a truly interconnected global cargo network. This partnership represents a significant advancement in MASkargo's mission to connect our customers to the world with increased speed and efficiency. With this partnership, MASkargo is now better positioned than ever to serve as a bridge between South East Asia and key international destinations. This alliance with Qatar Airways Cargo strengthens our infrastructure and capacity, empowering us to support the regional economy and facilitate the movement of high-demand goods to a larger global market, furthermore, setting new standards in cargo transportation”.