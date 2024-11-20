Trump gains new opportunity

(MENAFN) Had I been an American citizen, I likely wouldn't have voted for Donald Trump. His values, personal history, actions, and appointments don't resonate with me. However, as a of another country, I feel distanced from the dilemma of his election, although I am concerned about the potential impact his presidency could have on my nation's future. Despite my concerns, I believe it’s worth giving a chance.



Trump's victory is undeniable. He won decisively, and his party now controls not only the presidency but also the legislature, with even the House of Representatives falling under his influence. For at least the next two years, and potentially beyond, Trump has a firm grip on power. He controls his party, which controls Congress, and his appointments have solidified conservative dominance in the Supreme Court. Moreover, as president, he has significant autonomy in shaping foreign policy, a traditionally executive-controlled area in American politics.



What will Trump do with such power? It remains unclear, as his intentions are not easily read. Global diplomats are scrambling to understand his next moves, relying on four key factors to assess his potential actions: his appointments, his inner circle, his instincts, and his core values—or lack thereof.



I would caution against reading too much into his appointments. Trump tends to fill key roles based on political loyalty rather than expertise. For instance, his choice of Mike Huckabee, an evangelical preacher, as ambassador to Israel is seen as a nod to the evangelical base that supported him. Similarly, Steve Whitkoff, his special envoy to the Middle East, is a wealthy real estate mogul with little political experience but strong ties to Israel. Both will likely align with Israeli interests, but when Prime Minister Netanyahu wants clarity on U.S. policy, he will likely turn to Ron Dermer, Trump's trusted adviser.



Another critical factor in shaping Trump’s decisions is his close circle, which includes influential figures like Elon Musk. As the world’s richest man and a significant ally of Trump, Musk’s influence on global diplomacy is uncertain, though his recent clandestine meeting with the Iranian ambassador raises questions about Trump’s foreign policy direction.



Ultimately, however, it may be Trump’s instincts that have the most profound impact. His foreign policy is likely to lean toward isolationism, guided by his "America First" rhetoric. He prides himself on keeping the U.S. out of foreign wars during his first term, though this approach may be more about advancing his political agenda than addressing the complexities of global conflicts. Trump’s inclination will likely be to prioritize economic deals over military intervention, believing that every international dispute offers an opportunity for him to broker a unique, game-changing deal. This approach could affect current conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, with Trump’s administration potentially seeking to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic negotiations rather than military intervention.

