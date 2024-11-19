​PM Modi In Guyana To Co-Chair CARICOM Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi left the Brazilian city for Guyana, saying the leaders at the G20 Summit "deepened global collaboration" for a better future.

"We had engaging conversations and deepened global collaboration in areas like sustainable development, growth, fighting poverty, and harnessing for a better future," he said before his departure on Tuesday.

At the summit, he presented India's progress in overcoming poverty and fighting climate change and offered to share his expertise.

With India emerging as the voice of the Global South, he reiterated strongly the calls for reforming global institutions and finding a fair and just way to share the burdens of fighting climate change.

During his two-day visit to Guyana, he will co-chair the India-CARICOM summit that will bring together the leaders of 14 Caribbean countries and work on strengthening ties with the nation with a large diaspora that is emerging as a major global energy source.

Summing up the Prime Minister's participation in the G20 Summit, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted under PM Modi's leadership at the summit last year found a place in the Rio Declaration.

Briefing the media, Kant said, "The Prime Minister spoke in two sessions, one on hunger and poverty and the other on sustainable development and energy transition. In both of them, he highlighted the huge impact which India had made."

In addition, PM Modi also held several formal bilateral meetings with leaders from around the world and spoke with many informally.

India also organised a side event on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Artificial Intelligence(AI), and Data for Governance (DfG).

Among PM Modi's many bilateral meetings, two stand out -- One with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where the two leaders agreed to restart the negotiations for a free trade agreement and second, the Second India-Australia Annual Summit, where PM Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership and also agreed to increase strategic cooperation as members of the Quad, the Indo-Pacific group that includes Japan and the US.