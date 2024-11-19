Lebanon: 28 Killed By Israeli Airstrikes
BUEIRT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese authority announced on Tuesday that 28 Lebanese had been killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the country.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center reported that recent airstrikes have killed 28 people and injured 107, raising the total death toll in the conflict to 3,544 and the wounded to 15,036.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that four Ghanaian peacekeepers sustained injuries from a rocket during their operations.
The missile is believed to have been fired by non-governmental actors within Lebanon, specifically near the town of Ramyeh, it said. (pick up previous)
