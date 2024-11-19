Holidays Celebrated In Key West's Reinvented La Concha Key West

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- La Concha Key West , the newly-reimagined, ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, proudly announces festive happenings in its new Perla restaurant this holiday season.To celebrate the holidays, special experiences are offered in Perla, Spanish for“pearl,” a new culinary experience featuring modern Cuban cuisine through the vibrant lens of Key West. Unique dishes and contemporary takes on traditional plates, Perla serves casual breakfasts and nostalgic dinners. Perla's elevated, yet laid-back atmosphere is the perfect place to celebrate both life's special occasions and the ordinary and everyday treasures of the Keys.Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 28, 5-10 pmExecutive Chef Juan Cuadra's Thanksgiving dinner begins with a Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, featuring raspberries, granny smith apple, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved smoked gouda, and a cranberry vinaigrette. Entrée choices of Roasted Turkey with both white and dark meat served with green thyme peppercorn turkey gravy or the Fresh Catch of the Day with side dishes including Yukon Gold Roasted Garlic Mash Potatoes, Crispy Pancetta Brussels Sprouts, Sage Corn Bread Stuffing, and Fresh Homemade Apple Cranberry Sauce Chutney followed by Puffed Apple Souffle and White Chocolate, Salted Caramel. The meal is priced at $65 per person.The featured cocktail for the Thanksgiving meal is the“Pumpkin Spiked,” a festive blend of Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Dom's espresso, and Rum Chata, garnished with a dusting of pumpkin spice powder for $17.Christmas Eve – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5-10 pmA special Christmas Eve menu includes a starter of Green Apple Watercress Salad, featuring tomato, cucumber, watermelon radish, herb cheese, and strawberry vinaigrette while entrée choices include Rosemary Herb Cheese Spinach Stuffed Cornish Hen, Sage Chicken Demi and Slow Braised Guava Braised Short Rib with Natural Pink Peppercorn a Jus both served with a side of Parmesan Polenta Cake and Roasted Candy Cane Beets followed by Ginger Orange Poached Apple or White Chocolate, Raspberry, Mint for dessert. The meal is priced at $75 per person.The signature Christmas cocktail, the“Santa Baby,” is a creation of Hendrick's gin, fresh lemon juice, frothed egg white, and cranberry purée with a cranberry fruit garnish for $17.Reservations are recommended for all holiday dining experiences and can be made by calling (305) 296-2991.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island's history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About La Concha Key West: For authentic adventurers, La Concha Key West has been restored to her former glory and is the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical experience among 160 guest rooms and 14 suites. Presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion, La Concha, the Grand Dame since 1926, welcomes visitors to experience a local legacy with present-day conveniences in timeless Key West. Visit marriott

