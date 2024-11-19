Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

'Very good' rating - LLB impresses in the Fuchsbriefe comparative test

19.11.2024

Vaduz, 19. November 2024

In Fuchsbriefe-Verlag's independent comparative test of wealth managers in German-speaking countries, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) achieved the top rating of "Very good"'. It was ranked 6th out of all the banks tested in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the "TOPS 2025". The FUCHS|RICHTER PRÜFINSTANZ market test assesses the performance of advisors and banks from the client's perspective. The testers work according to a two-stage selection process - based on anonymous counselling interviews. The assessor rated the counselling interview at the LLB as "Very competent, listens well and finds the right product for me". Eight banks are ranked in gold this year - including Liechtensteinische Landesbank. Overall, the LLB was ranked 6th out of all the banks tested. A total of 70 providers in German-speaking countries were tested. The LLB achieved 1st place among the best private banking providers from Liechtenstein and 4th place among the best private banking providers from Austria.

Friday, 21

February 2025, presentation of the 2024

business result Wednesday, 16

April 2025, 33rd

Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,261 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2024, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF 109.9 billion.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

Cyrill Sele, Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Telephone +423 236 82 09,

E-Mail ... , Internet

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland



