C-Hawk Technology Launches Robotic Plastic Welding Platform For Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) C-Hawk launches robotic plastic welding for equipment manufacturing

C-Hawk , a maker of of components, assemblies and processes for the semiconductor and healthcare industries, has unveiled its new patent-pending“Roberto” platform.

The company describes the platform as“an integrated robotics system that automates plastic welding and sets new benchmarks for quality, precision, scalability and safety in manufacturing for plastic welded assemblies and subassemblies”.

Early performance data shows that Roberto outperforms manual welding with a 25 percent increase in production speed and product consistency, a 30 percent improvement in output efficiency and a 50 percent decrease in error rates.

Chase Zunino, CEO of C-Hawk Technology, says:“Roberto reflects our contribution to the pursuit of automation, smart factories and sustainable manufacturing.

“The synchronization between robotics systems and AI-driven quality control gives us a competitive edge.

“We are committed to staying at the forefront of manufacturing innovation by ensuring that C-Hawk remains agile and responsive to market demands in an increasingly automated world.”

C-Hawk is the first manufacturer in the semiconductor capital equipment supply base to implement an integrated robotics solution designed explicitly for plastic welding.

Its robotics solutions are tailored to its manufacturing process, offering better customization and integration with existing operations.

Further, the technology is location agnostic and can be deployed to any geography, supporting local manufacturing close to customer sites.

Leveraging robotics allows C-Hawk's customers to benefit from faster lead times, consistent quality in high-precision tasks and reduced production costs, helping them meet higher demand without sacrificing quality.

Peri Kasthuri, COO of C-Hawk Technology, says:“Robotics offer operational efficiencies and are easier to scale than adding and training manpower.

“This allows us to prepare our employees to work alongside robotics systems by training them to focus on value-added tasks and system management.

“In fact, our collaborative robots (cobots) integrate human-robot team operations in high-precision tasks; this technology is among the first of its kind in the plastic welding industry.”

Joo Leong Lee, automation director of C-Hawk Technology, says:“At C-Hawk, we're not only investing in advanced robotics but in building a team skilled in automation excellence.

“Our goal is to combine precision engineering with a workforce ready to harness the potential of technologies like the Roberto platform, making us a leader in the future of automated manufacturing.”

Roberto combines cutting-edge sensor technology, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven controls and cleanroom-certified robotic arms to deliver unparalleled performance in automated welding, featuring:

Real-time monitoring and adjustment . Roberto leverages real-time feedback systems that allow it to adjust welding parameters on the fly, ensuring perfect welds every time. This self-correcting capability minimizes defects and boosts production yield.

Cleanroom compatibility . Designed to operate in ultra-clean environments, Roberto adheres to strict semiconductor manufacturing standards, reducing the risk of contamination and ensuring compliance with industry requirements.

Scalability . Roberto is scalable, from small-scale prototyping to high-volume production, allowing manufacturers to adapt to changing market demands without sacrificing quality or efficiency.

User-friendly interface . Roberto's intuitive interface allows operators to set up and control the system with minimal training. This reduces downtime and ensures rapid deployment in various production environments worldwide.

Sustainability . Robotics and automation strengthen C-Hawk's sustainability objectives by reducing energy consumption by approximately 50 percent and minimizing waste, contributing to a more environmentally responsible production process. For instance, Roberto activates its heat source only during welding, while a human welder must keep the welding gun on continuously. Roberto uses a continuous weld and automated cutoff function to reduce more than 90 percent of welding rod waste that is typically produced by human welders who have to pre-cut welding rods to length for every weld.

The Roberto platform is currently in use in manufacturing at C-Hawk facilities in the United States and Asia, with services available to the company's global customer base.