Cannabisnewsbreaks Mjbizcon Partners With Voice Of The Plant To Showcase Cannabis Genetics At“The Vault” Pavilion

Cannabis industry leader MJBizCon is putting genetics center stage at its December 2024 Las Vegas convention through a new partnership with Voice of the Plant. The collaboration will feature“The Vault” Pavilion, bringing together renowned breeders and cannabis genetics companies from around the world.
Led by Mario Guzman, creator of the popular Gelato and Sunset Sherbert strains, and Victorine Deych of terpene company Dusted, the pavilion will host industry veterans including Amsterdam's Sensi Seeds, Barneys Farm, and leading U.S. genetics companies. The initiative aims to refocus attention on cannabis genetics as the foundation of the industry.
“Sometimes in the excitement of big growth and new technologies we overlook that the plant and all of its uniqueness is the core to all of it,” said Sarah Wilson, MJBizCon VP Events.
