Cannabisnewsbreaks Mjbizcon Partners With Voice Of The Plant To Showcase Cannabis Genetics At“The Vault” Pavilion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis leader MJBizCon is putting genetics center stage at its December 2024 Las Vegas through a new partnership with Voice of the Plant. The collaboration will feature“The Vault” Pavilion, bringing together renowned breeders and cannabis genetics companies from around the world.

Led by Mario Guzman, creator of the popular Gelato and Sunset Sherbert strains, and Victorine Deych of terpene company Dusted, the pavilion will host industry veterans including Amsterdam's Sensi Seeds, Barneys Farm, and leading U.S. genetics companies. The initiative aims to refocus attention on cannabis genetics as the foundation of the industry.

“Sometimes in the excitement of big growth and new technologies we overlook that the plant and all of its uniqueness is the core to all of it,” said Sarah Wilson, MJBizCon VP Events.

To view the full press release, visit



About MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2024 event will return to Las Vegas December 4-6, 2024 (Pre-Show Forums December 3). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via

MJBizDaily ,

MJBiz Magazine ,

MJBiz Factbook . For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit



and

.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN