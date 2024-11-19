'The Devil Hound' - A Riveting Tale Of Survival, Justice, And Courage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"An Epic Journey of Two Brothers Battling Persecution in a World on the Brink of War."

CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Step into the gripping world of mid-18th century Europe and Colonial America with Franklin Lamca's latest historical novel, The Devil Hound. This powerful story weaves themes of survival, human resilience, and the fight for justice in the face of relentless persecution.About the BookHow do you stay alive when everybody wants you dead?The Devil Hound follows the harrowing journey of two Romani brothers as they escape the wrath of a corrupt and vengeful priest determined to destroy them for their ethnicity and as witnesses to his heinous crimes. Their perilous flight takes them from old Europe to the New World, arriving in 1753 amid the brewing conflict between France and England. Armed with courage and their inheritance from a circus owner, the brothers embark on a desperate quest to reunite with their mother, with the malevolent priest never far behind.Lamca masterfully brings to life the stark realities of persecution, social discrimination, and the resilience of the human spirit, vividly portraying the clash between European traditions and the untamed promise of Colonial America.About the AuthorFranklin Lamca is not only an author but also a passionate puppeteer with a unique dedication to promoting human rights through a Christian lens. A survivor of child abuse and social type-casting, Franklin's life experiences inspire his mission to combat child abuse, religious persecution, and discrimination. His years performing marionette plays across Europe allowed him to witness the devastating aftermath of the Holocaust and the continued struggles of marginalized communities like the Romani people. Franklin divides his time between summers in Bedford, Pennsylvania, and winters near Phoenix, Arizona.Why This Story MattersLamca's The Devil Hound is more than just a historical novel. It's a clarion call for empathy and remembrance, emphasizing the enduring need to confront and overcome hatred, prejudice, and injustice. With its compelling narrative and historical depth, the book sheds light on issues still relevant today while delivering a thrilling and emotional literary experience.Praise for Franklin LamcaFranklin Lamca's work resonates with readers who seek stories of hope, resilience, and the triumph of justice over evil. His ability to weave his personal experiences into rich storytelling makes his voice both unique and profoundly impactful.Explore MoreThe Devil Hound joins Franklin Lamca's growing repertoire of creative works aimed at inspiring change and awareness.

