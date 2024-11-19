Abzena Expands Analytical Capabilities To Include GMP Cell-Based Potency Testing Across US & UK Sites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena,

the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO + CRO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, announced the expansion of their early and late-phase analytical capabilities to now include GMP cell-based potency assays at their Cambridge, UK and San Diego, CA development and facilities. The expansion enhances Abzena's extensive bioassay offering, providing customers with a more comprehensive, streamlined, and cost-effective way to access critical data faster.



GMP cell-based potency assays play an essential role in quantitatively measuring the biological activity of a biopharmaceutical, and the cytotoxicity of the payload of an Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for both GMP product release and stability testing. By adding this capability to their global toolkit, Abzena will be able to provide precise and reliable data on drug potency, alongside developability and characterization data including mechanism of action (MOA) and immunogenicity, which are essential for regulatory submissions.



Dr Campbell Bunce, CSO and Cambridge Site Head at Abzena said, "We recognize that high-quality data is the cornerstone of effective decision-making. When it comes to early-phase biopharmaceutical programs, especially ADCs, developers must have a reliable CRO partner with the deep knowledge and technical capabilities required, and who can deliver the necessary data needed to successfully reach their next target inflection point."

"Our established expertise and reputation have allowed us to extend our early-phase capabilities to include GMP cell-based potency services at our global sites, addressing a critical need for our customers. This significant milestone further demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end support for our customer's next-generation programs that drive successful outcomes from discovery to the clinic and onwards towards commercial."

Sean O'Brien, SVP & San Diego Site Head at Abzena shared, "Biological drug development requires robust analytical support across all phases of development. At Abzena, we've placed significant importance on building a state-of-the-art analytical toolkit because we understand the value that it provides to our customers."

"Our goal is to help our customers optimize their drug development strategies, secure funding, and navigate regulatory pathways more effectively. We will continue to invest in our expertise and expand our laboratories so that our broader analytical offering can best support them in their mission to get life-changing medicines to patients."

All the Cambridge, UK site's services are fully integrated with

Abzena's development and manufacturing services at their US facilities in San Diego, CA, and Bristol, PA.

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.

