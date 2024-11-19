Bang Cookies Adds New Store By Jersey Shore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrepreneur Sets Grand Opening for Nov. 23 in Oakhurst

- Mike Smilo, Bang Cookies at Ocean Twp TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bang Cookies , a franchise that delivers stuffed, soft-baked cookies, made with all-natural and organic ingredients, announced today it has opened the brand's first suburban location, amid preparation for the grand opening in Oakhurst on November 23.Entrepreneur Mike Smilo, founder of Smilo Group, who served as one of the original consultants to Bang Cookies founder George Kuan, plans to open several Bang Cookies locations in the near future, starting with the Ocean Township location as the flagship store.Smilo is a driving force behind the strategic growth and nationwide expansion of Bang Cookies. To support this vision, Smilo helped integrate a team of mission-aligned leaders with proven success in building companies. Each member of the leadership team brings unique expertise, industry reach, and insight to strengthen the brand, alongside a robust advisory board. Smilo also connects Bang Cookies with celebrities, influencers, and media partners who are genuine fans of the product. As both an owner of the franchisor and a multi-unit franchisee, Smilo is committed to making Bang Cookies a household name and a leading franchise celebrated for its quality, natural ingredients, and community-driven mission."George built a foundation ripe for its next stage of growth- a delicious product, catchy branding, a top-tier tech stack, and a loyal customer base-I knew that once I joined forces, I would help elevate the brand and scale the business. So I doubled down on franchise expansion, beginning in New Jersey and beyond," said Smilo.“I love what Bang Cookies stands for and how it gives back to the communities via a unique school fundraiser platform.”A few of Smilo's ventures include treatment centers for mental health and substance abuse co-launched with Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino. This initiative is designed to make care accessible and destigmatize treatment. Smilo Group's portfolio also includes VIO Med Spa in Holmdel, NJ, fourteen (14) European Wax Centers across Brooklyn and Queens, ProSportsRX (NFL and NBA rehab, prehab and training facility located in Las Vegas), and popular restaurant partnerships in NYC. His investments showcase a commitment to transformative, community-centered business models that drive meaningful change and long-term growth.The November 23 grand-opening event will include:Special guest Corey B (celebrity influencer and comedian), beloved personalities from 103.5 KTU iHeartRadio, and other surprise TV celebrity guests will be making appearances.500 free cookies and Bang merch.Giveaways from sponsors like VIO Med Spa in Holmdel to include IV drips, Botox and hydrafacial gifts.Raffles for gaming consoles and restaurant gift cards.DJs and live music and entertainment.As a long time friend of George, consultant and then owner of Bang Cookies, Smilo recommended that Bang Cookies partner with Oakscale Franchise Partners.“At first, Bang Cookies won me over as a customer,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner's Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Bang Cookies brand.“The talented people and world-class technology came next to create a compelling value proposition. As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees turn their vision into their own legacy.”Thousands of 5-star reviews support the fact that Bang Cookies are unique and unforgettable.They are giant, stuffed, soft-baked, organic and all natural-ingredient cookies that focus on a rich flavor–not sugary toppings. The company sources top-shelf ingredients that include organic sugar, organic flour, organic vanilla and chocolate chunks from Europe.In addition, Bang Cookies' secret formula creates a different experience. Their proprietary process allows carefully sourced ingredients to immerse within each batch to unleash an elevated flavor with deeper, richer taste.The product line of mouth-watering cookies is extensive:THE CLASSIC COOKIE: The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is a scrumptiously flavorful, fresh-baked beauty that tickles tastebuds with endearingly dark chocolate and mouthwatering milky milk chocolate. The company's most popular cookie packs a wallop of savory-sweet contrast that brings out the best in understated fashion for a tasty decadent treat.THE DELUXE COOKIE: The S'mores Cookie is the perfect blend of crunchy graham crackers, rich dark chocolate, and mushy marshmallow glee. Made with a cornucopia of organic ingredients, such as sugar cane, brown sugar, and squishy little 'mellows, cookie connoisseurs will enjoy the combo glory of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham crackers.THE STUFFED COOKIE: The Strawberry Cookie showcases organic strawberry jam that mixes with dark chocolate and milk chocolate, cocoa powder, along with a host of other artisanal tidbits. The robust flavors come together like an erotic Tango, dancing in sync, merging the savory and sweet.But Bang Cookies' innovation doesn't stop at the product level. It also extends into logistics to support franchisees.For example, Bang Cookies leverages technology at its factory to produce fresh dough for franchisees. This innovation means less labor for franchisees and establishes quality control so every customer receives the same mouth-watering experience. As a result, franchisees can focus on baking, local marketing and sales. The new franchise inventory system provides the fresh dough when it's needed most. The system monitors sales of each franchise and forecasts deliveries on a weekly basis so the process is automated, removing the burden of inventory management.Bang Cookies Supports Families in Every CommunityWith the help of proprietary technology, Bang Cookies is committed to making the world a better place, which helps franchisees establish deep roots in their own communities. The company has established a fundraising platform that supports the heart of any community, including public schools, youth sports and nonprofits.To date, Bang Cookies has launched more than 100 fundraisers, sharing 40% of top-line revenue with the community. The company has generated more than $1 million in total sales from this ongoing community initiative.Strengthening public schools is an important part of this charitable endeavor. In addition to the product, Bang Cookies shares its marketing technology to ramp up success. For example, schools launching fundraisers went from selling $800 over six weeks with other products to $15K-$25K in two weeks with Bang Cookies.###About Bang CookiesBang Cookies is a community-minded franchise that delivers stacked, soft-baked, organic and natural-ingredient cookies, focusing on rich flavor–not sugary toppings. Unmatched technology with an emphasis on streamlined operations allows franchisees to cut expenses without sacrificing quality. As a real smart cookie, the company supports the heart of the community, helping to raise more than $1 million in fundraising for public schools, youth sports and nonprofits. Bang Cookies has already received thousands of 5-Star reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Bang Cookies franchises, visit our site.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

