MP Govt To Give 2.5 Lakh Govt Job In 5 Yrs, Says CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said his will provide 2.5 lakh government jobs over the next five years.

The Chief Minister said the directions have been issued to fill vacant posts in the first, second, and third categories through direct recruitment.

He said that a recruitment calendar will be drawn out for the recruitment of the vacant positions. Guidelines for calculating the vacancies have also been issued, Yadav said.

"The state government's commitment to providing opportunities to the youth in government services under as promised in the 'Sankalp Patra'. All formalities for government recruitment are being completed. The recruitment process will begin soon," the Chief Minister said.

Notably, 'Sankalp Patra' is the BJP's manifesto for the state Assembly elections held in November last year.

He said that all departments of the state government have been asked to complete the necessary formalities related to recruitment so that the year-wise recruitment process can proceed without interruptions.

“The vacancies will first be calculated for each cadre as of April 1, 2024. Positions that are already under process by the Employees Selection Board, MPPSC, or other institutions will not be included in the vacancy calculation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the recruitment of fourth-class positions in various state offices, will be done through only outsourcing policy, however, in specific cases where direct recruitment for fourth-class positions is essential, will be considered.

The announcement comes weeks before as the BJP government is set to complete one year in the service on December 13.