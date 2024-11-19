Solarud Unveils New Units, Services, And A Subscription Model To Revolutionize The Solar Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solarud can give you a boost of 3.5% performance in average between cleaning operations

Solarud Logo

Solarud launched a series of product upgrades and subscription-based model,aimed at making solar installs more efficient and cost-effective for users worldwide.

- Ray Hawaii, US

PORTO, PORTO, PORTUGAL, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextGEN Facelift for Increased Versatility

In response to growing customer demand, Solarud is unveiling a facelift to its highly successful NextGEN product line. The new version now accommodates frame heights from 28mm to 40mm and frame thicknesses between 8mm and 11mm. The updated NextGEN units combine the robustness, UV resistance, and anti-clog design that made the original NextGEN so popular, while also ensuring compatibility with a wider range of solar module sizes.

Key Features of the New Solarud NextGEN Units:

.Compatibility: Fits frames from 28-40mm in height and 8-11mm in thickness.

.Durability: UV resistant and can withstand temperatures up to 105°C.

.Reliability: Anti-clog design ensures optimal performance.

.Cost-Effective: Better price point without compromising on quality.

.Warranty: 6-year warranty for peace of mind.

.Availability: Large quantities available for bulk orders.

Solarud Nano NextGEN: same features small size

Building on the success of the first Solarud NANO unit, the company has launched the Solarud NANO NextGEN. The new model features bendable plastic components, allowing it to fit any frame size between 28mm and 40mm, unlike the original NANO which was limited to only three specific sizes. The NextGEN morphology enhances the unit's grip and robustness, making it a highly reliable choice for a variety of solar installations.

Key Features of the Solarud NANO NextGEN:

.Universal Fit: Adjustable to fit frames between 28mm and 40mm.

.Enhanced Grip: Improved robustness for secure module installation.

.Versatile: Can be used in panel gaps as narrow as 1cm.

.Customization: Tailored options for specific size requirements.

New Solarud CUSTOM with NextGEN Advantages

In addition to the new Nano units, Solarud has revamped its Solarud Custom units, integrating the upgraded NextGEN morphology for better performance, durability, and versatility. This upgrade means that all of Solarud's key product lines now benefit from the same innovative technology, ensuring maximum quality across their entire range.

Introducing Solarud Branded Units for High-Volume Customers

In response to customer feedback, Solarud is also introducing a new option for large-scale customers: the Solarud Branded Unit. For customers purchasing over 10,000 NANO units, Solarud now offers the opportunity to customize their units with their company logo, adding a personalized touch to their solar installations.

The Solarud Subscription Model: The Future of Solar Procurement

In a move designed to further simplify the procurement process, Solarud has launched a subscription model for recurring customers. This new approach offers unbeatable pricing for customers with ongoing needs. For example, customers who require 12,000 units annually can opt for a subscription plan of 1,000 units per month, locking in the lowest available price.

A Year of Innovation and Gratitude

2024 has been a banner year for Solarud, and the company expresses its sincere thanks to customers, partners, and supporters who have contributed to its continued success.“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, listening closely to our customers, and always striving for excellence,” said Miguel Lopes and Antonio Neves co-founders of Solarud.“With these new products and services, we are excited to continue driving the solar industry forward.”

We also would like to thank Solar Power Europe on placing us in the top 10 list of the best Solar Energy Startups of 2024! It is a great achievement and we are very thankful and proud of that.

About Solarud

Solarud is a cutting-edge provider of solar accessories solutions, specializing in high-quality products designed for durability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Solarud combines advanced technology, rigorous testing, and continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of the global solar market.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Email: ...

Website:

Solarud ltd

Solarud ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Solarud, easy to install easy to use and see the results!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.