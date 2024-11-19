Chronic Disease Management Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 18.4 Bn By 2033, At 13.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The chronic management is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, driven by developments in telehealth, digital technologies, and personalized care solutions. The higher focus on preventive care and patient engagement, along with supportive initiatives, will improve accessibility and enhance health outcomes for patients managing chronic conditions. New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Chronic Disease Management Market size is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2033. Chronic disease management providers make the patient knowledgeable about the available payment scenario and support them with Medicare and Medicaid guidance, which in turn, support patients to get their respective allowances. If the patients are looking for chronic disease management, there is a major possibility that patients get the appropriate treatments at low prices and also get the benefit of allocated reimbursement. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Overview The Chronic Disease Management Market in the US is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.0% over its forecast period. The US chronic disease management market is expanding, driven by telehealth advancements that enable remote monitoring and better access to care. Improved health data analytics helps personalized treatment plans, while government initiatives promote innovative solutions. However, high implementation costs and concerns about data privacy and security are significant barriers that may hinder broad adoption and integration of these technologies. Important Insights

The Chronic Disease Management Market is expected to grow by USD 18.4 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 13.9%.

The solution segment is expected to get the majority share of the Chronic Disease Management Market in 2024.

In terms of disease type , diabetes segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

The providers segment is set to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Chronic Disease Management Market. North America is predicted to have a 45.4% share of revenue share in the Global Chronic Disease Management Market in 2024. Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Trends

Telehealth Integration : The large integration of telehealth services into chronic disease management programs enables constant remote monitoring and better patient-provider communication, improving care accessibility.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning : The utilization of AI and machine learning in data analysis is growing, enabling more accurate predictions of disease progression & personalized treatment recommendations based on patient data.

Patient-Centric Approaches : There's an increase in the focus on patient engagement and empowerment through digital platforms that support self-management, education, and assistance for chronic disease patients. Focus on Mental Health : Recognizing the link between chronic diseases and mental health, many management programs are now using mental health support services to provide complete care for patients. Chronic Disease Management Market: Competitive Landscape The chronic disease management market is growing quickly as healthcare providers prioritize enhancing patient outcomes and cutting costs. Key players provide solutions like remote monitoring devices, digital health platforms, and data analytics for personalized care. Growing competition stems from technological advancements, telehealth growth, and demand for self-management tools, with companies collaborating to develop integrated care models for managing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Some of the major players in the market include Pegasystems Inc, Trizetto Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, EXL Healthcare, AxisPoint Health and more. Some of the prominent market players:

Pegasystems Inc

Trizetto Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

EXL Healthcare

AxisPoint Health

NexJ Health

Hinduja Global Solution

WellSky Corp

ZeOmega

ZeOmega

Zyter Inc Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 18.4 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 13.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2.3 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 45.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Disease Type, By Deployment, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The healthcare provider segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor in the chronic disease management market in 2024, driven by the growth in the number of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and COPD, which focuses on the crucial role of healthcare providers. In addition, the "others" segment is projected to grow the fastest, driven by the growing number of chronic conditions and aa increase in the geriatric population, which heightens the demand for comprehensive disease management solutions.





Chronic Disease Management Market Segmentation

By Offering



Solutions

Services



Educational Implementation



Implementation



Consulting Others

By Disease Type



Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders Others

By Deployment



Cloud-based

Web-based On-Premises

By End User



Healthcare Providers



Ambulatory Care Centers



Hospitals, Physician Groups & Integrated Delivery Networks



Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities



Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

Healthcare Payers



Public

Private Others

Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Driver

Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Driver



Telehealth Expansion : Higher adoption of telehealth services facilitates remote patient monitoring, improving access to care, and allowing timely interventions for chronic conditions.

Health Data Analytics : Advanced data analytics tools allow healthcare providers to develop personalized treatment plans, enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing resource use.

Government Initiatives : Supportive government policies and funding for innovative healthcare solutions promoting the development and integration of chronic disease management systems. Focus on Preventive Care : The increase in focus on preventive care and lifestyle management fosters the need for effective chronic disease management solutions, helping to reduce health issues before they escalate.

Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Restraints



High Implementation Costs : The major expenses linked with deploying advanced chronic disease management systems can be a barrier for healthcare providers, mainly smaller practices.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns : The growth of apprehensions about data privacy and security issues can impact the adoption of digital health technologies, impacting trust among patients and providers.

Integration Challenges : The challenge in integrating new technologies with current healthcare systems can complicate implementation, casuing inefficiencies and resistance among healthcare providers. Regulatory Hurdles : Complex regulatory needs and approval processes for new healthcare technologies may slow down innovation and market entry for chronic disease management solutions.

Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Opportunities



Digital Health Innovations : The development of the latest digital health technologies, such as mobile health apps and wearable devices, provides opportunities to improve patient engagement and self-management of chronic conditions.

Personalized Treatment Solutions : The increase in the demand for customized healthcare solutions allows companies to create customized treatment plans using advanced analytics and patient data to enhance outcomes.

Partnerships and Collaborations : Opportunities for partnerships between healthcare providers, technology companies, and insurers can develop the creation of integrated care models that enhance chronic disease management efficiency. Global Market Expansion : The rising awareness of chronic disease management in emerging markets presents opportunities for businesses to introduce innovative solutions and expand their services to underserved populations.

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the chronic disease management market, capturing 45.4% of the share in 2024, which is due to favorable government policies promoting innovative healthcare services, major advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increased funding for research initiatives. These factors develop a supportive environment for the adoption of advanced chronic disease management solutions. Further, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by its expanding healthcare industry and population, mainly in China, India, and Japan.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Chronic Disease Management Market



September 2024: The Government of Tripura announced a collaboration with the AIIMS New Delhi, and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC), launching the STAR-NCD program, aimed on improving the prevention, diagnosis, and management of Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs) across the state.

June 2024: Mount Sinai Medical Center introduced a partnership with the virtual care management platform HealthSnap to help in chronic disease management programs, which began in March 2024 with Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and is presently operational at three Mount Sinai locations in South Florida, with further plans to extend the service to 13 locations by the end of the year.

April 2024: the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) launched a new initiative, Home as a Health Care Hub, to help reimagine the home environment as an integral part of the health care system, to advance health equity for everyone in the country.

February 2024: HealthSnap, and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solution for healthcare providers, launched its Series B funding of USD 25 million, which was caused by Sands Capital, with new investments from Comcast Ventures, Acronym Venture Capital, and Florida Opportunity Fund. January 2024: Amazon Health unveiled its latest push to enhance care for chronic conditions of“Health Condition Programs", which enables customers to discover digital health benefits to help in managing chronic conditions like pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, etc.

