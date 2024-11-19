Cority And Protex AI Partner To Bring Real-Time AI-Driven Safety Insights To High-Risk Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New AI boosts safety through continuous hazard monitoring

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cority, an industry-leading provider of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) and sustainability software is continuing development into ground-breaking tech through a new partnership with Protex AI , an innovative provider of computer vision for workplace safety. This collaboration aims to bring the latest in AI-powered prediction and hazard detection into Cority's Incident Management solution, enabling organizations worldwide to monitor workplace risks proactively and prevent incidents before they happen.Meeting a Global Safety ChallengeOver 395 million workers experience work-related injuries or illnesses annually, according to the International Labour Organization , traditional methods of hazard detection rely heavily on people-focused observation and after-the-fact reporting, making it difficult to mitigate risks proactively. Protex AI's computer vision technology provides continuous, autonomous monitoring, expanding an organization's ability to detect at-risk events and respond to hazards in real-time. The integration with Cority's platform strengthens EHS teams' ability to take proactive action, even in high-traffic and complex environments.“By integrating Protex AI's technology into CorityOne , we're enhancing our clients' capacity to proactively monitor risk in a way that wasn't previously feasible,” said Sean Baldry, Cority's senior director, product marketing and a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP).“This partnership reflects Cority's commitment to AI-enabled solutions that empower safety professionals to prioritize prevention over reaction.”Proactive Workplace Safety Powered by AIAs organizations seek to advance workplace safety, the Cority and Protex AI partnership leverages AI-driven insights, enabling real-time monitoring of employee conditions and behaviors. Protex AI's computer vision technology connects directly with existing CCTV (closed-circuit television) infrastructure, allowing it to detect unsafe conditions and behaviors continuously in real-time, without relying on human interaction. This data flows seamlessly into CorityOne, Cority's integrated EHS ecosystem, supporting more effective, timely interventions and strengthening organizations' safety cultures.“Together with Cority, we're delivering a cutting-edge solution that anticipates workplace hazards and prevents incidents before they happen,” said Dan Hobbs, CEO and co-founder of Protex AI.“Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation in workplace safety, enabling EHS teams to extend their reach and focus on proactive safety measures without the need for additional resources.”Key Benefits of the Cority and Protex AI PartnershipThe Cority-Protex AI partnership offers a powerful suite of tools designed to address the core pain points in workplace safety. Benefits include:- Enhanced Risk Visibility: Continuous monitoring provides organizations with critical insights to detect hidden risks and proactively respond to unsafe conditions and behaviors as they emerge.- Operational Efficiency: By automating hazard detection, the partnership enables organizations to refocus their limited resources on corrective and preventative actions, improving efficiency and reducing incident rates.- Stronger Safety Culture: Real-time, actionable data fosters transparency and trust, reinforcing safety practices and driving a culture of accountability across all levels of the organization.- Reduced Compliance Risks: Early intervention minimizes compliance issues, protecting organizations from regulatory citations and fines while enhancing business reputation and operational continuity.Targeted Industries and Global ReachThe joint solution is well-suited for industries with complex safety needs, a strict regulatory landscape, and those with existing CCTV infrastructure, such as manufacturing, chemical, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail. This AI-powered approach to workplace safety supports EHS teams in high-risk industries worldwide by delivering more effective, scalable risk management solutions.Learn more about Cority's Safety solutions at . Learn more about Protex AI at###About Protex AIProtex AI helps enterprise EHS teams to revolutionise how they make proactive safety decisions that help contribute to a safer work environment. Our AI-powered technology is enabling businesses to gain greater visibility of unsafe behaviors in their facilities. The privacy-preserving platform plugs into existing CCTV infrastructure and uses its computer vision technologies to capture unsafe events autonomously in settings such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities and ports. We believe that every worker has the right to go home safe every day. We also believe that every employer should provide a duty of care in order for this to happen.About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit .

