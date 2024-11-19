Congress Created Problems In Manipur: CM Biren Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 19 (IANS) slugfest has erupted over the ethnic strife in Manipur with the state Chief N. Biren Singh slamming leader P. Chidambaram for accusing him of the violence in the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister accused the former union minister of being the“root cause” of the ongoing crisis in Manipur and alleged that Congress during its governance created problems in Manipur and these still exist.

In a post on the X which was later deleted, Chidambaram said:“Rushing 5,000 more central armed jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. It is more wisdom: acknowledging that Mr. Biren Singh, the chief minister, is the cause of the crisis and removing him immediately.”

“It is more understanding: that the Meitei, the Kuki-Zo, and the Naga can live together in one state only if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship: for the Hon'ble PM to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first-hand their grievances and aspirations,” the Congress leader had said.

Reacting to Chidambaram's post, the Chief Minister said:“There are a few problems that we are facing due to the ignorance of the Central leaders during the Congress time. P Chidambaram is the root cause of the present crisis.”

Singh while talking to the media alleged that when Chidambaram was the Home Minister in the then Congress-led UPA government and Okram Ibobi Singh was the Chief Minister of Manipur, they brought a Myanmar foreigner, Thanglianpau Guite.

“This person (Guite) was the chairman of the Zomi Re-Unification Army, which is banned in Myanmar. Here is a photograph where Chidambaram is meeting Thanglianpau. They never cared about the interest of the northeast and the indigenous people,” Singh stated.

The present crisis is caused by the problem of the illegal migrants from Myanmar, and they try to dominate the indigenous people of Manipur and the entire northeast, the Chief Minister said adding that whatever the problem is there in Manipur was created by the Congress.

They (Congress) cannot wash their hands so easily, he stated.