SRK’S Son Aryan Khan’S Directorial To Land On OTT Next Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) icon Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with a streaming series. The series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi industry.

The multi-genre project promises an unabashed take on cinema through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the lanes of B-town. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour. It also features cameos and larger-than-life characters.

Sharing his heartfelt thoughts on the announcement, says,“We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment”.

This upcoming Bollywood series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment following the hit dark comedy film 'Darlings', crime-drama 'Bhakshak', the cop-drama film 'Class of '83', the zombie horror series 'Betaal', and the spy thriller 'Bard of Blood'.

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, said,“We're thrilled to partner with Red Chillies Entertainment once again - this time, for a very special series, directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision, and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can't wait for our members to watch it”.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director, and is set to stream on Netflix in 2025.