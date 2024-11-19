K’Taka Lokayukta Grills Former MUDA Commissioner Natesh In Case Involving CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 19 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Chief Siddaramaiah has grilled former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh in connection with the alleged allotment of 14 alternative sites to Siddaramaiah's wife.

Natesh, while talking to the on Tuesday said that the investigation under the monitoring of the judiciary will bring out the truth in the MUDA case.

According to police, Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of (SP) Udesh grilled Natesh after obtaining permission from the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government.

Natesh arrived at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru in an auto-rickshaw. When media persons started shooting him, he angrily questioned media persons on why they were shooting him.

Visibly upset, Natesh had maintained that don't reporters lack common sense.“I am dancing here for you to record,” he further asked. However, media persons confronted him while he was returning to appear before the Lokayukta post lunch and questioned him on his outburst to reporters in the morning.

Natesh went blank and maintained that he did not intend to offend anyone.“Friends, inquiry is going on. You all know. The investigating agency is probing to find out the facts of the case. So, whatever information is needed to be provided, we are giving,” he stated.

The investigating agency is going to identify under which act the land was allotted and whether there is a provision. The truth will come out. I won't divulge much details as the case is under investigation. Once the investigation is over, I will talk to the media all about the case, he stated.

When asked about the whole case surrounding the alleged illegal allotment by him to CM's family, Natesh said that is why the investigation is being conducted. The question is, we quote some provisions of the rule and others quote some other provisions. Whether there is a provision or not, the investigation is conducted, Natesh stated.

“Let the investigation agency find out the facts. We will provide all the information. Then the matter will come before the court. It is already under judicial scrutiny. I will also understand through the court about provisions,” he said.

“You also know. Along with being an officer, I am a father to children, I am a husband and head of the family and a son to my parents. Is it not? The kind of pressure my family and myself are undergoing for three to four months will be known to only those who undergo it. Why are my visuals needed?” Natesh questioned the media.

Reacting to the investigation of Natesh, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna stated, that Tuesday's investigation is significant. If everything goes smoothly and appropriately, everything will come out. Natesh has allegedly created fake documents and favoured the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

A team of five ED officials conducted the raid and carried out inspection at the residence of Natesh located at the 10th Cross of Malleshwaram locality in Bengaluru in the last week of October.

The Lokayukta Police have served notice to the land owner and fourth accused in the MUDA case Devaraju for the second time. He has been asked to appear before the Lokayukta on Wednesday.

Former MUDA President Dhruvakumar has also been issued notice by the Lokayukta. The decision to allot alternative sites was taken during his tenure.