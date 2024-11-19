Haitian History And Revolutionary Legacy In Atis Rezistans Ghetto Biennale At UMOCA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is proud to present

Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale, an showcasing the vibrant and transformative art of Atis Rezistans, a collective of majority-class Haitian artists based in the Grand Rue neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. The exhibition highlights the dynamic collaborations and transcultural dialogues fostered by the Ghetto Biennale, an innovative that connects local Haitian artists with creatives from around the world.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ghetto Biennale has hosted over 300 international artists, challenging global art world barriers and reimagining traditional hierarchies of cultural production. Rooted in Haitian history, religion, and revolutionary legacy, the works of Atis Rezistans reflect resilience, creativity, and critical engagement with global issues. Their multidisciplinary practices span sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, poetry, and performance.

Through this exhibition, UMOCA seeks to spotlight the influence of Haitian majority-class cultures, exploring their radical lessons for the 21st century. Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale interrogates the margins and centers of global art production, urging viewers to reconsider notions of power, place, and creativity in a complex, interconnected world.

Curated by André Eugène and Leah Gordon and featuring works by André Eugène, Leah Gordon, Bastian Hagedorn & Henrike Naumann, Laura Heyman, Michel Lafleur & Tom Bogaert, Herold Pierre-Louis, Evel Romain, and Claude Saintilus, this exhibition invites audiences to engage with Haiti's profound artistic and cultural contributions.

Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale

will be on view at UMOCA from November 22, 2024, through February 22, 2025.

