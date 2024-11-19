Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back For Illegal Infiltration: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) Assam have foiled an attempt of Bangladeshi infiltration and at least nine citizens of the neighbouring country were arrested and later pushed back, said Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Karimganj district along the international border with Bangladesh.

The persons were identified as -- Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali and Md Mohim Hossain.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote,“Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border.”

The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they could not enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said:“There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 AM and before 9 AM in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list.”

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining double vigilant in this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government.

He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.