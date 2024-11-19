Vaishnavi, Apoorv Named Mvps As Eight Teams Make It To ACG Jr NBA Programme League Finals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Vaishnavi Pardeshi from Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School (U-14 Girls) and Apoorv Siddhartha from Corvuss American Academy Team C (U-14 Boys) bagged the MVP award as three boys' and girls' teams and one all-star team from each of the boys' and girls' divisions advance to the league finals early next year in the ACG Jr. programme 2024.

The ACG Jr. NBA programme, a nationwide 3v3 for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based programme in the country, concluded its City League finals in Mumbai on Monday. Vaishnavi Pardeshi and Apoorv Siddhartha were recognised with the MVP awards for their outstanding performance through the Mumbai leg of the tournament.

Corvuss American Academy (Team C), Corvuss American Academy (Team A), and Wisdom High International School emerged as the winning teams in the U-14 Boys' section in the Mumbai leg of the 11th edition of the ACG Jr. NBA programme which is being conducted in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

In the U-14 Girls' section, Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Mumbai Public School, Vile Parle East, and Vibgyor High School, Malad were the winning teams.

The U-14 girls' All-Star Team comprises Sanvi Ranot (Corvuss American Academy), Jeel Vikas Jain (St Anthony's Girls High School), Mary Lalremruati (Corvuss American Academy, and Gauri Mahesh Annigeri (Vibgyor High, Goregaon-West).

The All-Star Team in the U-14 boys' section includes Vedant Arde (Corvuss American Academy), Eshan Mansuri (Yashodham High School), Jinay Gala (Shishuvan) and Lalnunpuia Pachuau (Corvuss American Academy).

The ACG Jr. NBA programme features boys' and girls' divisions with teams representing schools from across the country. The program is taking place in Mumbai, Chennai, Aizawl, Delhi, and Ludhiana, where the top eight boys' and girls' teams in each city will compete in a league phase. From there, the top three boys' and girls' teams, along with one all-star team from each division, will advance to the league finals scheduled for early next year.