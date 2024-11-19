Luminations Celebrated Holiday Light Show Opens This Week At The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benefit immersive light installation provides something new every year and features local designers, ample parking, food trucks, three full-service bars and bonus access to Fortlandia exhibition

Austin, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminations, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's annual immersive holiday light show, opens this week. For the 2024 season, the moves to the Wildflower Center's main gardens, creating a more walkable experience that allows guests to immerse themselves in the light of the season. With interactive opportunities and never-before-seen light installations, this year's show promises to inspire and delight people of all ages.

The Center's light experience is unique among other light shows in Austin. New installations and projections are added each year to keep the exhibition fresh, there is reserved parking available, and guests enjoy full-service bars and food truck offerings. And this year, the light show culminates at a lighted Fortlandia , the Center's renowned installation of climbable forts, allowing kids to play and explore during the walk-through light show.

“We work closely with local Austin designers to make our light show special,” says Erika Tucker, director of hospitality for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center,“and there's something surprising and different every year”.

Six Austin-area lighting and event designers contributed to Luminations, including APM Designs, ASA Designs, Cicada Designs, Dada Labs, Holiday Lighting Designs and ION Art Designs.

Luminations not only provides an inspiring and immersive light show - it benefits the conservation work of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and helps contribute to the conservation of native plants.

Luminations runs from November 22, 2024, to January 5, 2025, with tickets available for advance purchase on the Wildflower Center website. Reserved parking is also available.

THE DETAILS

WHAT: Luminations , South Austin's ever-changing holiday light show

WHERE: 4801 LaCrosse Ave, Austin, TX 78739

WHEN: November 22, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025. Tickets for advance purchase only

FOOD & DRINK: Three full-service bars for the grown-ups, along with a revolving cast of local food trucks and other kid-friendly offerings

FORTLANDIA BONUS: This year, the exhibition experience includes access to Fortlandia , our celebrated collection of climbable, kid-sized forts that will be lit and ready for exploration.

About The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is the State Botanic Garden & Arboretum of Texas and welcomes more than 250,000 guests annually to its 284 acres of gardens, trails and exhibitions, thus fulfilling its mission of inspiring the conservation of native plants. As a fully self-funded unit of The University of Texas at Austin , the Wildflower Center's investments in science, conservation and education include a native seed bank, a comprehensive database of North American native plants , and research programs in collaboration with the University. Now in its 42rd year, the Center is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson's environmental legacy.“The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest,” she said.“It is the one thing all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.”

