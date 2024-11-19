Exodus Adventure Travels Announces 2024 Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale With 20% Off Trips Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Biggest Savings of the 2024 for Award-Winning Small Group Adventures

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leader in adventure and small group guided tours, is rolling out its biggest 2024 savings event for Black Friday and Monday .

Now through December 2, 2024, travelers can receive 20% off expertly curated, hiking , biking , culture and wildlife trips. This exclusive Black Friday applies to Exodus' guided trips departing between January and September 2025, with a range of destinations suited to every type of explorer.

With this Black Friday deal, Exodus invites travelers from the U.S. and Canada to embark on life-enriching adventures across the globe. Travelers can connect with like-minded individuals, learn from knowledgeable local guides, and discover some of the world's most breathtaking destinations.

Exodus offers a wealth of unique experiences from European gems including Highlights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy to far-off adventures in the African jungles and the Silk Road's vibrant cities. Examples of trips include:



The Amalfi Coast – Travelers can discover one of Europe's most dramatic coastlines with the region's best guides. With 20% off, this eight day and seven-night Exodus tour starts at only $1,680.

Cycling the Mediterranean Coast in Spain – The Exodus week-long cycling adventure along Spain's Mediterranean coast allows travelers to discover vibrant cities, coastal routes, and regional culinary delights while being immersed in Spain's breathtaking coastal landscapes. Savings during this special sale are $780 per person.

Patagonia Highlights – For the true adventurer, Exodus offers a highly rated trip to discover the spectacular scenery of southern Chile and Argentina. With this Black Friday offer, travelers can enjoy $1,450 off this spectacular experience.

Kenya Safari Adventure – Exodus' new Kenyan safari promises an unforgettable week with Africa's most majestic wildlife. Through the grassy plains of elephants and hippo-filled waters, this expertly led tour brings animals and landscapes to life, while adapted 4x4s allow every guest has a window seat to catch every breathtaking moment. Now is the time to enjoy this special trip with savings of more than $700.

The Costa Rica Family Escape just received top honors from Good Housekeeping. Travelers of all generations can enjoy an unforgettable experience with zip lining, white water rafting, waterfalls and more. Each passenger can save more than $670 with this special Black Friday sale.

Exodus offers the opportunity to traverse through the five Stans of Central Asia along the historic Silk Road. This three-week adventure with two route options unveils a rich tapestry of traditional villages, ancient towns, and vibrant cities. Travelers can save more than $1,600 per person. Sri Lankan Highlights

Experience the best of the "Island of Serendipity" on this culture-packed Exodus tour. From the ancient rock fortress of Sigiriya and the sacred Temple of the Tooth in Kandy to a scenic train ride through lush tea country, this itinerary unveils Sri Lanka's iconic landscapes and cultural treasures. With Exodus' Black Friday sale, travelers can enjoy this inspiring trip for rates starting at only $1,500.

Booking and Travel Details:



Booking Window: Now through December 2, 2024

Travel Window: Valid on all guided trips departing through September 2025 (excludes polar and self-guided itineraries). How to Book: Call Exodus Adventure Travels' expert trip planners at 844.462.4317, visit ExodusTravels or reserve through your favorite travel agent. See website for complete T&Cs.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries create deeper connections to people and places. The company offers incredible experiences for couples, solo travelers , family and intergenerational travelers and even private groups .

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

