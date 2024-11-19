Delhi NCR Records Three-Fold Jump In OPD Patients With Breathing Problems Triggered By Air Pollution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Doctors and hospitals in Delhi-NCR said they are seeing a three-fold jump in patients reporting respiratory ailments triggered by alarming air pollution levels.



On Tuesday, the average air quality (AQI) was recorded to be 492 early morning in Delhi. However, later in the day it reached 500 which is the maximum index as per the Central Pollution Control Board. This is equivalent to smoking 20-25 cigarettes in a day.

This spike recorded by hospitals including Fortis, C.K. Birla, and Apollo, is not only being seen in the elderly and children but also young individuals who do not have any history of lung disease.

Most are complaining of cough, throat irritation and viral fever- like symptoms. Also, people with pre-existing respiratory ailments are visiting lung OPDs with complaints of acute asthma attacks and bronchitis, with some requiring hospitalization.

“I have been seeing patients since 8am in the morning. They are lined up in the OPD and emergency. They are coming with complaints of cough and pneumonia. New young patients who do not have any respiratory issues are also coming to the OPD," said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, C.K. Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

“We have admitted 4 patients in ICU with pre-existing respiratory diseases as their condition got worsened. I have seen more than 150 patients with respiratory issues in a day which is rare,” he said.

Air pollution has emerged as a significant health challenge in recent years, contributing to chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems. It adversely effects children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers, construction workers, and municipal workers.

“There has been 2-3 times increase in the number of patients in OPD and in

emergency with more severe symptoms while a few of them require hospitalization. Children and elderly with pre-existing diseases are coming largely complaining breathlessness, cough, sneezing and asthma attack,” said Dr Nikhil Modi, Pulmonology Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospital.

On Monday, the secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare Punya Salia Srivastava directed states/UTs to get the Air Quality' information for the health sector, strengthen healthcare services to address the air pollution-related health issues, health sector response action plans during high level of air pollution, particularly post-Diwali, stubble burning and winter days/ months.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Pulmonary Department at Fortis Hospital said that situation across Delhi is not very good.“Even healthy individuals without any respiratory illness are falling prey to the air pollution. They are coming to the OPD with extreme cough, chest congestion and fever like symptoms. Moreover, those with co-morbid conditions have got their health condition worsened. Mostly they are diagnosed with pneumonia and have been put on advanced medication,” Dr Maurya said adding that cases have gone by 20-25%.

