Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Actress Sumi Borah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of controversial Sumi Borah who is in jail for her alleged involvement in the multi-crore trading scam that rocked the state a couple of months ago.

The hearing went on for a few hours on Tuesday. The counsel of Borah argued that she has been cooperating with the investigation; however, the judge in a special CBI court observed that Borah can not be released on bail and the central probe agency already opposed her bail plea.

Meanwhile, the Court will hear the bail application of another key accused in the trading scam-Bishal Phukan and a few others on Wednesday.

Phukan allegedly used Borah's network in the Assamese movie industry and he was successful in getting a handful of clients.

Bishal used to throw lavish parties for the artists and they were lured by expensive gifts to invest in the online trading business.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development”, he had said.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crores was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in a trading scam, surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.