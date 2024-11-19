Largest EU Countries Ready To Increase Military, Financial Support For Ukraine - Sikorski

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The largest EU economies are ready to take on a greater burden of military and support for Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, who spoke at a joint press of the top diplomats from the "Weimar Triangle Plus" (Poland, Germany, France, and Italy) in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At the start of the press conference, the head of Polish diplomacy, recalling the 1,000 days since the beginning of the full-scale Russian incursion into Ukraine, asked everyone present to observe a moment of silence in memory of the Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression.

"This meeting is a vivid symbol of our solidarity and unity with the Ukrainian people, who are resolutely and courageously defending their independence from the brutal conquerors," Sikorski emphasized.

He emphasized that the ministerial talks offered an opportunity to "prepare a joint message" to the new American administration that strong transatlantic relations are "in the common interests, because they increase political, economic, and military influence."

"We are convinced that in the current geopolitical situation, cooperation between Europe and the United States remains a key factor for the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic community. Only strong transatlantic ties will allow us to effectively counter the growing threats from Russia and other countries," Sikorski emphasized.

He added that the ministers agreed: "Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security", in particular through a more balanced distribution of the burden between NATO member states.

According to the top diplomat, the strengthening of the European defense potential should go hand in hand with maintaining the active participation of the USA (in guaranteeing the security of the transatlantic space - ed.).

The head of Polish diplomacy noted that together with the designated EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, the ministers discussed "the possibilities of increasing support for Ukraine."

"In this context, I gratefully note readiness of the largest members of the European Union to take on a greater burden of military and financial support for Ukraine," Sikorski emphasized.

He stressed that in the context of a possible decrease in U.S. participation in aid to Ukraine, European ministers agreed that "imposing peaceful solutions on Ukraine that are contrary to its interests or not accepted by society (in Ukraine - ed.) will affect the country's stability."

"Scenarios for conflict settlement and cessation of Russian aggression must be developed in close cooperation with Ukrainian authorities. We support maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia until they pull from the territory of Ukraine and cover the costs of rebuilding the country," Sikorski emphasized.

He added that sanctions effectively weaken Russia's military capabilities, isolating it economically. According to the ministers, all existing gaps in the system of sanctions must be eliminated.

"We bear no illusions that Putin's Russia will remain one of the most serious security threats not only to Europe, but also to the global order. Its goal remains the ultimate destruction of the European security architecture. Therefore, it is necessary to resolutely stand against Russia's imperial ambitions," stated the head of Polish diplomacy.

Following the meeting, the ministers adopted a joint statement.

As Ukrinform, the heads of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (Europe's Big 5) and the representative of the UK gathered for a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday.

