QF Encourages Youth To Apply For New Cohort Of Doha Debates Ambassador Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) urged young people in Qatar and across the globe are encouraged to apply for the sixth cohort of the Doha Debates Ambassador Program, offered by QF's Doha Debates.

The program equips participants with critical intercultural discussion, communication and consensus-building skills to address global problems and find collaborative solutions for a healthy, equitable future.

The program is open to fluent English speakers between the ages 18-26 who have consistent access to an internet-enabled computer for video conferencing.

The deadline for application is 31 December 2024, and interested candidates can apply here

The sixth cohort will be conducted in two parts to accommodate Ramadan 2025.

Successful applicants will be invited to join a community of practice from 21 January to 25 February 2025, where they will explore Majlis-style debate, systems thinking and consensus building.

Participants will engage in weekly virtual learning sessions guided by facilitation and intercultural communication expert Dr. Brandon Ferderer and systems-thinking specialist Jennifer Geist, along with various international guest speakers. They will hone their skills through the lens of Doha Debates' video series Better Conversations.

Upon successful completion of the community of practice, cohort members will be invited to engage in five additional weeks of the program from 1 April to 6 May 2025. They will work in small teams to produce a capstone project, creating a "virtual Majlis" that inspires, educates and promotes positive social change.

Launched in 2021 with partner organization Shared_Studios, the program has engaged hundreds of emerging leaders, representing 50 countries in six continents. Participants learn from one another and from expert international leaders and activists, harnessing the power of dialogue and storytelling to understand and value the diverse worldviews and beliefs of their global peers.

Amjad Atallah, Doha Debates' Managing Director, said: "At Doha Debates, we foreground the concept of the Majlis a welcoming, open environment for people to engage in truth-seeking dialogue about pressing local and global issues. Since its inception, our ambassador program has allowed young changemakers from all across the globe to create their own Majlis where they can generate collaborative solutions to the world's most challenging problems. We're proud to play a role in developing their capacity for thoughtful, brave and compassionate leadership."

Alumni of the ambassador program stay actively engaged with Doha Debates, representing the organization at high-profile events and projects, and serving as mentors to other cohorts. Several ambassadors recently facilitated group dialogue and collaborative art-making in a workshop at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Summit of the Future: Hadaba Edition.

"Learning to facilitate dialogue has always been about forging deeper connections with others. My experience working alongside fellow students in the workshop truly illuminated the power of understanding and collaboration," said ambassador Wahed Shaik, a student at the University of Doha for Science and Technology. "I look forward to seeing future cohorts flourish in this transformative experience."