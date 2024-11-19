Boeh Agency And Surge For Water Announce Partnership To Drive Transformative Change And Build A More Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Boeh Agency President & CEO Beth BoehPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boeh Agency (Bā), a leading marketing and PR agency dedicated to creating impact in the water sector, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Surge for Water , a nonprofit committed to providing global communities with access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate awareness of Surge's mission and further drive its efforts to secure clean water for those who need it most.Through this partnership, Boeh Agency will leverage its expertise in strategic communications to expand Surge's reach, engaging new audiences and strengthening the message of water equity and sustainability. Together, Bā and Surge are poised to make a transformative impact, helping to bring greater visibility to the critical issue of global water scarcity and the life-changing work being done to combat it."In many impoverished regions around the world, young children - particularly girls - are unable to attend school due to the burden of collecting water for their families, the risk of waterborne illnesses and a lack of access to menstrual products or adequate hygiene facilities," said Surge Founder and Executive Director Shilpa Alva. "Women and girls bear the greatest weight of the water crisis, with an estimated 12 million girls missing up to 20 percent of school each month due to menstruation. This disruption often leads to higher dropout rates, limiting future employment opportunities, and in many cases, contributing to early marriage and childbirth, which further curtails their ability to earn an income."Hand in hand with local communities and with women leading the way, Surge has been addressing the global water crisis since 2008. The organization reported a record 43 percent growth in impact in 2023, reaching 108,000 people across Haiti, Uganda, Indonesia and the Philippines. Its efforts focus on making transformational change across four key areas:●Safe Water: Water impacts all areas of life– education, health, income, and overall well-being.●Sanitation: Proper sanitation facilities help keep children in school.●Hygiene: Hand washing with water and soap saves lives.●Menstrual Health: Access to menstruation resources ensures that no woman or girl is limited by something as natural and normal as her period."Our synergy was a natural fit. At Bā we are passionate about people, the planet and the water that connects us," said Boeh Agency President & CEO Beth Boeh. "Supporting another women-owned company that connects females and global water access completely aligns with our mission.”Committed to helping raise awareness to Surge's critical mission, Bā is adding to its long-standing commitment to philanthropic issues. Since inception, the company has supported organizations such as Charity Water, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, NAACP, Montgomery County LGBT Business Council, Water for People and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.Learn more about the partnership at boehagency and surgeforwater.###About Boeh AgencyBoeh Agency (Bā) is a full-service marketing and PR agency that has a singular focus on the water and wastewater industry. For more than 10 years, the agency has dedicated itself to water industry communication, bringing a strategic advantage for its clients. Bā has developed marketing strategies supported by meaningful content delivered to the right audience to generate leads and elevate brand awareness for clients worldwide, including treatment manufacturers, technology experts, reps, and utilities. Bā is nationally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.About Surge for WaterSurge for Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing sustainable, community-led solutions for safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health in historically underserved communities across the world. Surge prioritizes women-led initiatives to create impactful solutions that uplift entire communities. These efforts lead to lasting improvements in education, health, and well-being for generations to come. To learn more visit: surgeforwater

