PESA SECURA Mission Video Data System Receives DODIN APL Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PESA, a US based software company with decades of experience providing Government, Defense, and Commercial solutions, announces its Secura Mission Video Data Solution has received DODIN Approved Product List Certification. This certification comes after extensive review by DOD and further reinforces PESA's dedication to ensuring the DOD can confidently address mission and cybersecurity needs and mandates such as Zero Trust for its video and associated data assets. Secura is the result of PESA's commitment to deliver the most modern and impactful video solutions while providing the DOD confidence in its deployment evidenced by its Open Network Information Assurance (IA) and Interoperability (IO) certifications from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

“There has never been a time where DOD and Civilian mission needs for modern, agile, software-based video solutions have been greater. The marriage of those critical capabilities with a platform that also ensures strict adherence to cybersecurity principles like Zero Trust is at the foundation of Secura. This inclusion on the DODIN APL as a trusted and verified solution reinforces our commitment to serving the warfighter and all Government critical video infrastructure with the most modern and secure solution available,” stated Scott Barella, CTO.

Secura's advanced capabilities differentiates it from all other VDS category products by delivering data (keyboard, mouse, CAC, other), multiple codecs, and unified control to name just a few. Architected using DOD guidelines, PESA Secura has delivered unmatched cybersecurity and functionality for video modernization.

Secura allows enterprises across Defense and National Security to integrate cost effective video and data distribution as a critical asset into their existing network including cloud, cross domain, secured edge, zero trust, and AI mission goals. Secura provides the“eyes and ears” for Command and Control (C2) centers, Combat Information Centers (CIC), C5ISR, Field C2 Centers, Operations Centers, Test Ranges, Drones and other similar venues for DOD Intelligence, Civilian Government agencies and Commercial organizations. Secura ensures information to and from intelligent applications including AI and ML is available securely anytime, anywhere.

