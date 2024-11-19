Tiktok LIVE MENA And UN World Food Programme Amplify 'Sharethemeal', To Help Provide Meals To Children In Need Worldwide

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The“Meals of Hope” campaign on TikTok LIVE leveraged live features to encourage the community to donate



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - As part of its mission to drive positive change, TikTok LIVE MENA has joined forces with ShareTheMeal, the official fundraising of the UN World Food Programme (WFP). TikTok LIVE MENA's campaign,“Meals of Hope”, which took place on TikTok LIVE on November 3rd, encouraged viewers to learn more about ShareTheMeal's efforts to provide meals to vulnerable children and families around the world through engaging content from creators and community interaction. It promoted the message that together, we can fight global hunger.



Since its inception, the global ShareTheMeal community has helped provide more than 240 million meals to people affected by poverty, conflict, and natural disasters. With ShareTheMeal, all it takes is a few taps and just $0.80 (AED 3) to provide a meal through WFP's programmes. TikTok LIVE MENA's collaboration with ShareTheMeal reflects its commitment to positive social influence and to educating the public about important global causes through the platform. By tapping into TikTok's engaged audience, the initiative aimed to raise awareness and mobilize support on a much larger scale.

“Collaborating with TikTok LIVE MENA on the“Meals of Hope” campaign has been a wonderful experience and an incredible opportunity to reach so many engaged individuals to help us reach our mission of ending global hunger, especially in the Middle East. We are thankful for the altruism displayed by all the talented chefs who joined this initiative, and for TikTok LIVE MENA for putting together a successful event, helping us raise awareness at a critical time in the region. Every meal shared represents a step toward a world without hunger, and every meal counts. We look forward to further collaborations in the future.” said Rami Kridly, Head of ShareTheMeal.

@TikTokLIVE_MENA hosted special livestreams for the“Meals of Hope” series on November 3rd, featuring some of the platform's popular food and cooking content creators from the region. The participating chefs and TikTok creators engaged viewers through entertaining cooking sessions while sharing how they can support global hunger relief efforts. The livestream included Chef Manal Al Alem (manalalalemcooking), Food Blogger Ramy Soliman (@ramysoli), Culinary Chef Salma Soliman (@salmathechef), Chef and Cake artist Chahrazad Al Hajjar (@chahrazadscuisine), and Chef Sabreen Aljunaidi (@chef_sabreena). The series also featured Food Content Creator Suad (@ladyspatula), Chef Ali Ghzawi (@alighzawi), and Recipe Creator Yasmine Idriss (@petites_choses). Moreover, Elena El Sabbagh (@elenaelsabbagh) and Adham Alsaiaari (@adhamalsaiaari) were attending and co-hosting. Viewers were encouraged to visit ShareTheMeal to learn more about how they could support. They were able to easily access the link embedded in the stream to make a direct donation and actively support this global cause.

TikTok LIVE MENA invited users to tune in on November 3rd for the meaningful and enjoyable series of livestreams. Through the simple act of sharing a meal, the community made a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.



