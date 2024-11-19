Image Recognition Market Is Estimated To Develop At A High 18.3% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Image Recognition will attain a value of USD 177.1 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The rising use of digital cameras and and the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine technologies are projected to drive the demand for image recognition over the coming years. Rapid digitization of multiple verticals is also forecasted to offer a lucrative business for image recognition companies in the long run. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Image Recognition Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 117 Figures – 77 Image Recognition Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 42.69 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 177.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Component, Deployment Mode, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration with computer vision and machine vision technologies Key Market Drivers Growing use of digital cameras and smartphones

Digital Image Processing Technology Leads the Global Image Recognition Market Growth

Digital image processing is forecasted to bring in the most revenue for image recognition companies owing to its extensive use in digital cameras and smartphones. Advancements in digital image processing pipelines and surging sales of digital cameras and smartphones are estimated to help this segment maintain its high market share in the future.

Use of Image Recognition for Augmented Reality is Slated to Rise at a Notable Pace in the Future

Advancements in augmented reality technology and growing use of the same in multiple applications are forecasted to help this segment emerge as a highly opportune one for image recognition companies. The growing availability of augmented reality headsets and rising demand for augmented reality content are also expected to create new opportunities for image recognition companies in the long run.

Quick Adoption of Advanced Technologies Allows North America to Lead Image Recognition Market Development

North America is estimated to spearhead the demand for image recognition on a global level. The presence of key image recognition providers, high use of advanced technologies to improve retail experience, and rising investments in the development of autonomous driving technologies are all expected to aid the dominance of this region. The United States is projected to be the leading market for all companies operating in the North American region.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Image Recognition Market Insights:

Drivers



Rising demand for digital cameras and smartphones

Growing use of image recognition to train artificial intelligence models Increasing use in autonomous driving technologies

Restraints



High costs of development and installation Ethical concerns regarding use of image recognition technologies

Prominent Players in Image Recognition Market

The following are the Top Image Recognition market Companies



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

LTU Technologies (A Datalogic Company) Slyce Inc.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

Key Questions Answered in Image Recognition Market Report

What drives the global image recognition market growth?

Who are the leading image recognition providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for image recognition in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing use of smartphones and digital cameras, rising use in autonomous technologies), restraints (ethical concerns regarding use of image recognition, high costs of development and implementation), and opportunities (integration with machine and computer vision technologies) influencing the growth of Image Recognition market. Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.



Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Image Recognition market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Related Reports:

Intelligent Process Automation Market

Quality Management Software Market

Customer Relationship Management Market

Sales Performance Management Market

Autonomous Data Platform Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: ...

Visit Our Website: