K3 Labs Debuts On Eigenlayer Mainnet, Offering Drag-And-Drop Tools For Automating And Orchestrating Web3 Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K3 Labs today announced that its next-generation user interface for automating both simple and complex Web3 workflows has moved to the Eigenlayer main net environment. The production release of the K3 is being run by more than 20 node operators and backed by more than $2b in restaked assets, ensuring both a high level of decentralized service reliability and outstanding crypto-economic security.



“We chose to build on Eigenlayer for several reasons,” said Ivan Reif, co-founder and CTO of K3 Labs.“Firstly we knew that by leveraging shared security and the excess compute power available on Ethereum staking nodes, we could get to market very quickly, with a high performing network, at a much lower cost than trying to create one from scratch. And further, scaling our future compute needs up as our user demand grows would be as simple as expanding our rewards program and node footprint through a quick outreach campaign to additional providers on the network”



Luke Hajdukiewicz of Eigen Labs added”"EigenLayer has been focused on consistently increasing the usability and scalability of the network. K3 provides a unique value proposition that can significantly decrease time to mainnet as well as improve the developer experience. Their focus on acknowledging and designing for individual node operators to Fortune 500 companies is a welcome addition to the EigenLayer ecosystem"



About K3 Labs:

K3 Labs is a Web3 orchestration platform, intent on becoming the front-end of the blockchain world. K3 has features designed for both hardcore devs and less-technical users alike, such that deploying and running critical day-to-day operational automations is as simple as dragging, dropping, and configuring workflow steps through an intuitive user interface. Though based in New York, it has a fully remote workforce, with an overall location bias tilting toward Central Europe.



