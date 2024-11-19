Norway Life Insurance Market - Key Trends And Opportunities To 2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Norway's life insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Norway's life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Norway's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Norway's. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
Key insights and dynamics of Norway's life insurance segment. A comprehensive overview of Norway's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities. Norway's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements. Norway's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business. Norway's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates. Distribution channels deployed by Norway's life insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Norway:
It provides historical values for Norway's life insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top life insurance companies in Norway and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to Norway's life insurance segment. Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Norway's life insurance segment. Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Economy Overview Regulatory and Compliance Key Market Trends Trends and KPIs Line of Business Competitive Landscape Deals and Jobs Company Profiles Reinsurance
Company Coverage:
Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Storebrand Livsforsikring Livsforsikringsselskapet Nordea DNB Livsforsikring Oslo Pensjonsforsikring SpareBank 1 Gjensidige Fremtind Livsforsikring Gjensidige Forsikring Tryg Forsikring If Skadeforsikring Frende Livsforsikring Eika Forsikring Protector Forsikring KLP Skadeforsikring Landkreditt Euro Accident Ly Forsikring Youplus Livsforsikring Frende Skadeforsikring
CONTACT:
