(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Brazilian Granite Reaches the U.S. in 21 Days with New Transportation Method



A new packaging developed in Espírito Santo transports Brazilian granite slabs to the U.S. in just 21 days (port to port), reducing transit time by over 50% and offering an efficient and cost-effective alternative for the natural stone sector.



Vitória, November 12, 2024 – The transportation of Brazilian natural stones to the United States has undergone a significant transformation. Thanks to a new transportation structure developed in Espírito Santo, granite slabs have reached their destination in just 21 days—a reduction of more than 50% in transit time, considering the usual delays. Beyond increased speed, the system has proven effective in space optimization and has reduced operational costs, marking a significant advancement for Brazil's foreign trade.



Appropriately named StoneLift, this packaging serves as an alternative to conventional containers, allowing for the safe and efficient transport of up to 28 tons of natural stone slabs per unit. In its test operation between October and November of this year, four units of the system transported 86 tons of granite slabs shipped from Portocel in Espírito Santo to the Port of Arthur, Texas.



The system's speed has caught attention in a market where importers and exporters face long waits for containers that can remain in transit for months after shipment. "The test units underwent rigorous trials and performed excellently. With a significant reduction in transit time, the system cut transportation time by more than 50%. On a route that has been taking over 90 days, StoneLift completed the journey in just 21 days. Even under challenging sea conditions, the structure demonstrated safety and efficiency, reinforcing its potential as a fast and reliable transportation solution for the sector," celebrated Fabio Cruz, CEO of Cruzzto, the company behind the innovation.



Storm-Proof and Sustainable

With the passage of Hurricane Milton, which caused destruction and flooding along the American coast, the ship had to make an extra stop at the Port of Mobile, Alabama. Despite this setback and facing at least three days of rough seas with waves exceeding six meters, the structure arrived at its destination in perfect condition. This ensured the integrity of the transported stones and proved the system's resilience and reliability.



In addition to its robustness, StoneLift stands out for following more direct maritime routes, reducing the environmental impact of the operation without the need for cabotage to the states of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo, as often happens with container shipments. With a more efficient carbon footprint and less resource waste, the system reaffirms its commitment to sustainable practices by integrating logistical innovation with environmental preservation. Unlike traditional containers that use wood supports for transporting stones, the new packaging eliminates this need, further minimizing environmental impact.



The entire structure is the result of a partnership between two companies from Espírito Santo: Spinola, specialized in port equipment and operations, and Cruzzto, which patented the product and will oversee its commercialization. "The structure was created to meet the needs of the Brazilian natural stone sector, where integrity and agility in transportation are essential for global competitiveness," said José Ernesto Conti, one of the engineers responsible for the creation. Felipe Conti, another engineer involved in this challenge, added that it took more than three years of studies, analyses, and the development of the four pilot structures. "There's a lot of research behind this, and we believe this innovation will bring real advancement to international transportation in Brazil's natural stone sector," he said.

In a country recognized for its unique geodiversity but facing significant logistical challenges, StoneLift opens a new path: a safe and efficient solution for maritime routes, ready to meet the demands of different industrial segments.



Technical Information:

• Departure Date: October 3, 2024 (Port of Portocel, Espírito Santo, Brazil)

• Arrival Date: October 24, 2024 (Port of Houston, Texas, United States)

• Number of StoneLift Units: 4

• Total Load Transported: 86 tons of Brazilian granite

• Load Capacity per Unit: 28 tons

• Comparative Capacity (20-foot Container): 24 tons

• Reduction in Loading and Unloading Time: Up to 60% faster

• Maritime Route: More direct, with less environmental impact

• Sustainability: More efficient carbon footprint and less resource waste



About CRUZZTO

CRUZZTO specializes in developing logistical solutions tailored to the needs of the natural stone industry. With a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and safety, the company is committed to transforming how Brazilian stones are transported globally.





MENAFN19112024007111015306ID1108900423