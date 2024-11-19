OPCW Finds Traces Of Toxic Chemical In Russian Grenade Fragments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the request of Ukraine, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) ran an investigation confirming the presence of a toxic chemical substance, known as CS, Russia uses on the Ukrainian front lines.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the OPCW .

"OPCW report confirms presence of the toxic chemical 2-Chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile, known as CS, related to an alleged incident that took place along confrontation lines in Dnipropetrovsk region on 20 September 2024," the statement said.

It is noted that the OPCW has handed over to Ukraine its report on a technical assistance visit to Ukrain following an alleged incident involving the use of toxic chemicals as a weapon.

"Upon Ukraine's request, under subparagraph 38(e) of Article VIII of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the OPCW Technical Secretariat deployed to Ukraine in relation to an incident that reportedly took place on 20 September 2024, along the confrontation lines between opposing forces near the village of Illinka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.

During the mission, a team of experts from the Technical Secretariat (TAV team) collected documentation and digital files, eyewitness testimonies, and received three samples collected by Ukraine: a shell of grenade and two soil samples taken from a trench.

Upon return to OPCW Headquarters, the samples were sent to two OPCW designated laboratories selected by the Director-General for independent analysis. This activity was carried out following OPCW procedures and in the presence of observers from the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the OPCW.

"Overall, the documentation and the evidence handed over by Ukraine to the TAV team during the visit, the content of the digital files provided, as well as the information collected and the narrative described by first-hand witnesses, enabled the TAV team to corroborate that the chain of custody of the three samples collected from a trench in Ukraine, located along the confrontation lines with the opposing troops, was maintained," the statement reads.

It is noted that the analyses by the OPCW designated laboratories, conducted separately and independently from one another, confirm that the grenade and soil samples collected from the trench contain the riot control agent 2-Chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile known as CS.

Under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC), the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare is prohibited.

Upon receipt of the TAV report, the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the OPCW requested the same day that the Technical Secretariat declassifies and shares the full report with all States Parties to the CWC and publish it on the OPCW public website.

The Director-General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias, expressed grave concern over the findings, stating:“All 193 OPCW Member States, including the Russian Federation and Ukraine, have committed never to develop, produce, acquire, stockpile, transfer or use chemical weapons. States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention have declared that any use of chemical weapons is totally unacceptable and would violate the legal norms and standards of the international community. It is therefore important now for all States Parties to uphold the norm against chemical weapons.”

He reaffirmed the Technical Secretariat's readiness to continue assisting them through independent expertise.

The Director-General also thanked the OPCW designated laboratories that supported the technical assistance request for their independent work and swift analysis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia continues grossly violating the norms of international law, in particular the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, regularly employing ammunition fitted with hazardous chemical substances.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the OPCW, Oleksandr Karasevych, during a speech at the 107th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

