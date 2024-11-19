Grassroots Dialogue Hosted By United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Inspires Hope For A Brighter Future In Ezo

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The challenges faced by communities across Ezo County are immense. Residents are suffering from persistent insecurity, the dire humanitarian and economic situation, as well as the legacy of decades of war which destroyed key infrastructure and crippled public services.

Despite these difficulties, the people of this troubled part of Western Equatoria embraced the opportunity to gather at a special event, under the theme“Peace Begins with Dialogue.”

Organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in collaboration with local civil society organizations, the event marked the launch of a nationwide campaign aimed at fostering positive change.

More than 100 participants, including community leaders, youth, women's advocacy groups, and local authorities, engaged in a constructive and open exchange, sharing a range of concerns as well as aspirations. They emphasized the complex nature of their challenges and the possible paths for development.

"Youth must have opportunities to enhance their skills and explore entrepreneurial ventures. Achieving self-sufficiency is crucial for building our confidence. However, inadequate infrastructure, especially poor road conditions, is obstructing the progress of our businesses," asserted a local entrepreneur.

During the discussion, women's representative Enelkelta Elias led the charge against child marriage.

“Girls have a rightful place in school, not tied to early marriages,” she emphasized, calling for prompt legislative reforms to safeguard vulnerable children and uphold their right to education.

The Paramount Chief of Ezo made a heartfelt appeal for peace, underscoring the urgent need for open interchange to mitigate violence.“Communities are longing for harmony and tranquility.”

Representatives from various authorities emphasized the need for essential resources, including police stations, to ensure uniformed personnel can effectively perform their duties.

The participated were thrilled at the installation of new Radio Miraya transmitters which will give them instant access to important news and enhance their engagement in political and peace processes.

“Through our voices and stories, we can inspire change,” said Enelkelta Elias.

The engagement ended with a commitment to prioritize peacebuilding and foster social cohesion as well as a sense of hope about the power of grassroots participation to bring change and build a better future for all South Sudanese.

