Democratic Republic Of Congo President Suggests Changes To Term Limits
Democratic Republic of Congo
President Felix Tshisekedi, during a speech in Kisangani on October 23, proposed
steps
to change the country's constitution, including floating the idea of a change to presidential term limits. Tshisekedi had previously
pledged to
“scrupulously respect constitutional obligations.”
In Kisangani, Tshisekedi described the current constitution as“outdated” and“not adapted to the country's realities .” He said he would
set up a commission
to draft a new constitution in 2025, though he indicated that whether to remove presidential term limits would be for the people to decide. Government officials, including the media and communication minister, have
publicly expressed
support for a revision. On October 10, the ruling party's secretary general
asked
members to promote a constitutional revision among party supporters.
The issue of presidential term limits has a particular historical resonance for Congolese. Under the 2006
constitution , established by the late President Joseph Kabila,
article 220
forbids any modification of“the number and length of terms of office of the President.” Kabila nonetheless managed to stay in power beyond the end of his constitutionally mandated second and final term in December 2016
through repression and violence . At the time, Tshisekedi was part of the political opposition that called on Kabila to
respect the constitution , including on presidential terms.
Many
rights groups
and other
civil society organizations, as well as the political opposition , criticized the announcement, fearing that Tshisekedi seeks to
bypass the constitutional two-term limit . Tshisekedi was re-elected to a second term in December 2023 following an
election marred by violence .
Since then, the government has cracked down on its critics and has increasingly
restricted fundamental liberties, including by curtailing freedom of expression and peaceful demonstrations . At least
three politicians
and
two human rights defenders
are currently arbitrarily detained.
All constitutions allow for amendments. But any changes to Congo's constitution need to uphold the country's obligations under international human rights law, including ensuring every citizen's right to choose their leaders in genuine periodic elections.
