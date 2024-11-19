Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Launches Energy Transition And Green Growth Plan, Commits To A Greener And More Sustainable Energy Future

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio officially launched Sierra Leone's Transition Plan and Green Growth Plan alongside other concrete actions aimed at advancing sustainable access to energy and promoting green growth. The launching was done during the second National Climate Resilience and Energy Transition Dialogue, organized by the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Energy, and Food Security (PI-CREF).

During the launch, President Bio emphasized that the Plan encompasses a whole-of-economy approach analysis of key sectors such as energy, agriculture, transport, and mining. This analysis will explore multiple scenarios to determine the least-cost pathway to fulfill Sierra Leone's future energy demands.

Expressing his gratitude, President Bio acknowledged the collaboration with the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF), the Sustainable Energy for All (SEFA) program, and various partners in developing Sierra Leone's first-ever Energy Transition and Investment Plan (ETIP). He highlighted that the ETIP reflects his government's commitment to an inclusive, affordable, and sustainable energy transition.

Thanking numerous international partners for their engagement in the dialogue, President Bio stated,“Sierra Leone is endowed with multiple renewable energy sources, but transitioning these sources into usable energy for domestic and commercial purposes is daunting and costly. I, however, remain hopeful because I know I have friends like you.”

In his welcome statement, Deputy Minister 1 of the Ministry of Energy, Eldred Taylor, remarked that the dialogue gathered diverse energy partners from around the world to forge a sustainable, efficient, and inclusive energy future for Sierra Leone.

Mr. Fredrick Appiah, UNDP Country Representative, spoke on behalf of the partners, expressing his pleasure at being part of the event and acknowledging the significant progress made since the initiative's inception a year ago. He pledged his organization's commitment to supporting Sierra Leone on its journey toward green industrialization, which he noted would also foster growth in other sectors. Mr. Appiah concluded by encouraging other organizations to support the country's energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.