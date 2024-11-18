Brazil Has New Attachés In Arab Countries
São Paulo – A federal government decree has created agricultural attaché positions in 11 Brazilian diplomatic offices around the world, including Algeria and the United Arab Emirates. Agricultural attachés are tasked with finding business, investment and cooperation opportunities as it relates to Brazilian agriculture.
The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said the newly appointed attachés to Arab countries are Vanessa Medeiros, to the United Arab Emirates, and Luciana Gomes, to Algeria. Fabiana Alves will be posted in Ethiopia, a non-Arab country, but she will be responsible for Djibouti, South Sudan (non-Arab), and the African Union, a 55-nation bloc which includes the Arab countries Mauritania, Morocco, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia.
The decree issued on Thursday (14) also created Brazilian agricultural attaché positions in Nigeria, Turkey, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines (including the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau), Costa Rica, Chile, and Iran.
As a result, there are now 40 total Brazilian attachés serving non-extendable terms of up to four years abroad in countries including ones in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco.
