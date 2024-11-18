Senate Holds First Meeting Of Parliament's First Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate convened on Monday for its first meeting of the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session, inaugurated earlier in the day by King Abdullah with the Speech from the Throne.

In the presence of Cabinet members, the session outlined legislative priorities for the coming period, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Upper House formed a committee to draft a response to the Speech from the Throne, comprising Senators Samir Rifai, Rajai Muasher, Mohammad Dawudieh, Issa Murad and Abla Amawi.

Rifai was elected as first deputy president, Abdullah Ensour as second deputy president, and Suhair Ali and Zuhair Abu Fares were elected as assistants to the president.

In his remarks, Senate President Faisal Fayez underscored that the Speech from the Throne would guide the Senate's efforts to fulfil its constitutional duties, expedite legislative progress, and advance the Kingdom's reform agenda.

Fayez also stressed the importance of promoting "strong" cooperation with the government and the Lower House to consolidate a genuine partnership in line with constitutional mandates and national priorities.

He also reiterated Jordan's unwavering position on the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for an independent Palestinian state based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution.

The president also highlighted the Kingdom's humanitarian role in Gaza, noting that Jordan was the first country to break the blockade on the besieged Strip, continuously providing humanitarian aid and operating field hospitals in Gaza and other Palestinian cities.

During the session, senators Bisher Khasawneh, Rajai Muasher, Hussein Majali, Khawla Armouti, Mazen Darwazeh, Abla Amawi and Suhad Juneidi took the oath of office after they were absent with excuse from the swearing in session that was held in late October.

The session opened with the reading of Royal Decrees announcing the dissolution of the previous session and the convening of the new one.