Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut
Date
11/18/2024 3:02:30 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived today, November 18, at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying relief aid and shelter supplies, within the framework of the cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to support the brotherly Lebanese people with the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing.
The aid was received by the diplomatic staff of Qatar's Embassy and UNHCR representatives.
