Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Health Tool For Maintaining Consciousness (SGA-1200)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and

reflexologist. I thought there should be a way to trigger the master reflex if feeling sick or shaky with low blood pressure," said an inventor, from South Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the PALPATE. My design can be employed in the critical time when help is on the way, but every second counts."

The invention provides an effective way to help an individual regain and maintain consciousness during a medical emergency. In doing so, it increases safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who lives alone, the elderly, and anyone with a preexisting health condition.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SHA-1200, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

