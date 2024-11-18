Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Health Tool For Maintaining Consciousness (SGA-1200)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and
reflexologist. I thought there should be a way to trigger the master reflex if feeling sick or shaky with low blood pressure," said an inventor, from South Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the PALPATE. My design can be employed in the critical time when help is on the way, but every second counts."
The invention provides an effective way to help an individual regain and maintain consciousness during a medical emergency. In doing so, it increases safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who lives alone, the elderly, and anyone with a preexisting health condition.
