Telecom Cable Linking Finland, Germany Cut: Operator

Helsink: An undersea telecommunications cable linking Finland and Germany has been cut for unknown reasons, Finnish operator Cinia said Monday.

The fault was detected in the undersea cable C-Lion1, Cinia said in a statement.

"Due to the fault, the services provided over the C-Lion1 cable are down. The cause of the fault is being investigated," the company said.

A Cinia spokesman quoted by Finnish added that "all the fibre connections in it are cut".

"At the moment there isn't a possibility to assess the reason for the cable break but these kinds of breaks don't happen in these waters without an outside impact," the spokesperson said.

But internet traffic had not suffered any disruptions, said Samuli Bergstrom, head of the Cybersecurity Centre at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom).

"Fortunately, there are several data cable routes between Finland and abroad, so a single cable failure will not affect internet traffic," Bergstrom was quoted as saying by the broadcaster Yle.

Asked for comment, the German government declined to comment on the matter.

The 1,172-kilometre (730-mile) fibre -optic cable has carried communications between Helsinki and Germany's Rostock since 2016.

In October 2023, an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia had to be closed after it was damaged by an anchor belonging to a Chinese cargo ship.

Finland has stepped up Baltic Sea surveillance since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.