Israel Strikes Central Beirut: State Media

Beirut, Lebanon: An Israeli air strike hit a central neighbourhood of the capital Beirut on Monday, state said, in the third such attack since Sunday.

"Enemy aircraft targeted the vicinity of al-Zahraa Husseiniya in the Zuqaq al-Blat area in Beirut, with two missiles," Lebanon's official National News Agency said, referring to a Muslim place of worship.

A security official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, had earlier also confirmed the strike to AFP.

The densely-populated working class district of Zuqaq al-Blat has welcomed many displaced people who fled Israeli strikes on Lebanon's south and east, as well as south Beirut.

An AFP correspondent in a nearby area heard two blasts, while reporters in another part of Beirut heard ambulance sirens.

Lebanese authorities say more than 3,510 people have been killed in Israeli bombardments so far.