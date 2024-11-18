Israel Strikes Central Beirut: State Media
Beirut, Lebanon: An Israeli air strike hit a central neighbourhood of the capital Beirut on Monday, state media said, in the third such attack since Sunday.
"Enemy aircraft targeted the vicinity of al-Zahraa Husseiniya in the Zuqaq al-Blat area in Beirut, with two missiles," Lebanon's official National News Agency said, referring to a Muslim place of worship.
A security official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, had earlier also confirmed the strike to AFP.
The densely-populated working class district of Zuqaq al-Blat has welcomed many displaced people who fled Israeli strikes on Lebanon's south and east, as well as south Beirut.
An AFP correspondent in a nearby area heard two blasts, while reporters in another part of Beirut heard ambulance sirens.
Lebanese authorities say more than 3,510 people have been killed in Israeli bombardments so far.
