(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

and High-Res photos CLICK HERE



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 15 , thousands of dancers ignited Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

with an electrifying flash mob that celebrated the legacy of the King himself, Elvis Presley. Marking the 55th anniversary of the iconic venue where Elvis captivated audiences with 636 consecutive sold-out shows, this larger-than-life event brought fans together for a thrilling homage, transforming the legendary casino into the city's biggest dance club.

Thousands of Dancers Unite in Spectacular Elvis Flash Mob at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Celebrating the King's Legendary Legacy

Continue Reading

In celebration of the Vegas Dance Explosion's 25th Silver Anniversary , the flash mob showcased a dynamic medley of two beloved Elvis classics, "CC Rider" and "Viva Las Vegas." The songs were brought to life with a powerful live performance by Images of the King World Champion Ted Torres Martin, the star of Westgate's new Elvis show, The King Comes Home . As Torres Martin's vocals played through the property, the crowd performed a high-energy line dance, creating an unforgettable moment that filled the casino floor with the magic and spirit of Elvis. Dancers united from around the world from twelve to 90 years old.

"This event captured the heart and energy that Elvis brought to Westgate's International Theater," said Dawn Rawle, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment at Westgate Las Vegas. "Seeing thousands of fans unite for this tribute shows how timeless his legacy is. We're honored to celebrate the King in such a grand and meaningful way."

"It was a ground-breaking moment not just for Vegas Dance Explosion, but for everyone who loves and celebrates Elvis's impact on music and culture," said Doug Miranda, Event Director at Vegas Dance Explosion. "Bringing together thousands of dancers for this incredible tribute alongside Westgate Las Vegas is a testament to the King's enduring spirit and the power of dance to unite people from around the world. We're thrilled to have played a part in honoring his legacy in such a spectacular way."

For more information:

Michelle Loosbrock: [email protected]

Jeff Wagner: [email protected]

Celena Haas-Stacey: [email protected]

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino offers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the entertainment capital. With award-winning dining, exciting entertainment, and state-of-the-art amenities, it is the premier destination for travelers seeking the best of Las Vegas. The recently renovated International Theater continues to be a stage for legendary performances, including the iconic Barry Manilow. For more information, visit WestgateLasVegas .

SOURCE Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED